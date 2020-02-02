InsideTheRockets
Undersized Rockets Prepare for Battle With Zion Williamson

Michael Shapiro

Sunday's afternoon tilt between the Rockets and the Pelicans is likely to be one of stark contrasts. Houston will continue to ride its small-ball lineup, starting 6'6" forward P.J. Tucker at center, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni. New Orleans is unlikely to follow suit, especially considering its recent addition. 

Rookie forward Zion Williamson will play his sixth game with the Pelicans on Sunday, looking to continue his strong play since opening his career against San Antonio on Jan. 22.  The Duke product is averaging 19.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game entering Sunday, and he's shooting an impressive 62.5% from the field. But Williamson's start has been so mesmerizing for much more than his box scores. 

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft is perhaps the most imposing athlete to enter the league since Patrick Ewing (though LeBron James may have a gripe), punishing defenses with his 285-pound frame. Williamson is a gazelle in transition, and a brute force around the rim. D'Antoni acknowledged the challenge ahead of the Rockets on Sunday. 

"Unbelievable talent to have that size, that speed and that mobility," D'Antoni told the media at the Toyota Center. "[Williamson] is going to be a star for a long time." 

The Pelicans crash the offensive glass with abandon, ranking No. 4 in offensive rebounding since Williamson's debut. The Rockets are certainly prone to getting beat on the glass with their small lineup, though D'Antoni is optimistic Houston will be able to slow the tide against New Orleans. The spacing advantage of going small appears worth the rebounding sacrifice for D'Antoni and Co. 

"The biggest thought is, how can we get Russell [Westbrook] to the rim, every time," D'Antoni said. "If we spread out the court totally, then we can get him [to the rim]." 

The Rockets are 2–0 this season when starting Tucker at center, defeating Utah on Jan. 27 and Dallas on Jan 31. They'll look to improve to 31–18 on the season on Sunday as Williamson and the Pelicans come to Houston. 

Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 1 p.m. CT. 

