The Rockets returned to form after a subpar two weeks on Friday, blitzing the Mavericks en route to a 128-121 victory. Houston had been out of sorts for much of January before Friday night, sliding down the Western Conference standings as James Harden struggled. Friday’s win was more in line with preseason expectations.

Harden shook off a terrible slump from three on Friday, making six triples while leading the Rockets with 35 points. Houston buried Dallas from beyond the arc, and Mike D'Antoni's small-ball lineup made a major impact. The Rockets have seven games before the All-Star break to climb above fifth in the Western Conference. They'll need more performances like Friday night amid a difficult stretch.

Here are three takeaways from the Rockets' victory as they advanced to 30–18 in 2019-20.

Westbrook Continues Superb Stretch

Russell Westbrook earned his ninth career All-Star nod on Thursday, and the Rockets point guard continued his superb January on Friday. Westbrook finished the night with 32 points and nine assists, bullying the Mavericks with 16 points in the third quarter. After a difficult early adjustment, Westbrook has fully returned to his OKC form over the last month. The Rockets haven’t had just two All-Stars since the calendar turned to 2020. They’ve had two true MVPs.

Westbrook has dominated with a singular style in January. He’s increasingly determined to reach the rim on nearly every possession, overwhelming opponents with a near-unmatched combination of speed and athleticism. Westbrook has all-but eliminated the three from his arsenal. He has just one made triple in his last seven games. But the lack of a reliable jumper hasn’t hampered Westbrook. All 13 of his made shots on Friday came in the lane. He’s turning down mid-range jumpers at an increasing rate. The new Westbrook has shined of late, and Friday marked another standout performance.

Rockets Ride Unconventional Lineup

Mike D'Antoni is certainly unafraid to be an NBA radical, and the 16-year head coach dialed up another trick against Dallas on Friday. Starting center Clint Capela missed the contest with a right heel contusion, but D'Antoni didn't choose to play either Isaiah Hartenstein or Tyson Chandler on Capela's place. Instead, D'Antoni trotted out an ultra-small starting lineup, starting P.J. Tucker at center alongside Danuel House, Westbrook, Harden and Eric Gordon. D'Antoni's decision paid off in a major way.

The Rockets' blitzed Dallas with its small-ball attack, burying 21 threes en route to their most points since Jan. 24. Five Rockets finished the night in double figures, and Houston's five-out attack generated a slew of open looks from the perimeter. The Rockets rode a similar lineup in Monday's win over the Jazz. Don't be surprised if D'Antoni leans heavily on small-ball before the All-Star break.

D'Antoni's strategy is not without its faults. The Rockets are increasingly vulnerable on the glass when they go small, and talented bigs are likely to feast. Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis shined on Friday, leading Dallas with 35 points and 12 rebounds. It remains a question just how sustainable the small-ball lineup is long-term, especially in potential playoff matchups against the Lakers and Nuggets. But with the Rockets needing a spark on Friday, D'Antoni's move to downsize paid significant dividends. The trend is likely to continue in the coming weeks.

"The challenge is can you box out," D'Antoni said postgame. "A lot of it is individual, 'can I hunker down and go get in front of guys?' If we do that, maybe this lineup can be pretty good."

Gordon Shines in Starting Lineup

Eric Gordon is a true bellwether for the Rockets through 38 games. Houston is 11–4 in games in which Gordon has three-plus threes, and it's a lowly 1–5 when Gordon is limited to one or fewer triples. A hot night from Gordon adds a crucial second shooter to the Rockets' attack, as well as a dynamic off the bounce weapon. Houston has little more than a collection of roll men and middling shooters alongside Westbrook and Harden when Gordon is out of the lineup. When he plays like he did on Friday night, the Rockets remain one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference.

Gordon buried a trio of threes in Houston's victory on Friday, finishing the night with 17 points. The Indiana product received a slate of open jumpers as Dallas' defensive attention remained on Harden and Westbrook, a common trend throughout 2019-20. Gordon is a bit overqualified as a third man. He's admitted as such in past weeks. Friday night was further evidence as Gordon helped power Houston's offensive explosion.

Up Next: vs. Pelicans on Sunday

The Rockets will look to win its second straight game on Super Bowl Sunday as Zion Williamson and the Pelicans roll into the Toyota Center for an afternoon tilt. New Orleans has been one of the Western Conference's best teams over the last month after a shaky start, going 13-6 since Dec. 23. The Pelicans enter Sunday on a three-game winning streak after defeating Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on Friday.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 1 p.m. CT.