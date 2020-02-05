The on-court action took a backseat at the Toyota Center on Tuesday as Clint Capela trade rumors swirled, and the Rockets followed suit early in their 125-110 win over the Hornets. Houston slumped out to an 18-5 deficit early in the first quarter, and they didn't take the lead until midway through the second quarter. But the Rockets turned it on late.

James Harden and Co. outscored Charlotte 33-22 in the fourth quarter, riding 11 second-half threes to the comeback victory. The 2017-18 MVP delivered his second straight strong performance after a bizarre slump, and the Rockets' supporting cast stepped up with six players in double figures. A roster makeover may be arriving soon, but the Rockets are rolling with six wins in their last eight games.

Here are three takeaways as the Rockets advance to 32–18 in 2019-20.

Harden Shines as Solo Star

Russell Westbrook missed Tuesday's contest due to a right thumb sprain, leaving Harden to carry the load without his All-Star running mate. Harden was more than up to the task. The NBA's scoring leader finished Tuesday evening with 40 points and 11 assists, falling one rebound short of his 44th career triple-double. Harden hit four triples in the victory, and he got to the foul line 15 times. He delivered a superstar performance with his fellow MVP out of the lineup.

Harden faced a slate of schemes from Charlotte on Tuesday, with Hornets head coach James Borrego reprising some of the tricks opponents have pulled against Harden earlier in 2019-20. Charlotte heavily shaded Harden to the right in the first half, and they began to aggressively trap in the fourth quarter. Neither scheme worked, and Harden turned in one of his best performances of 2020.

House Provides Spark

The Rockets needed its role players to pick up the slack with Westbrook out of the lineup on Tuesday, and Harden’s teammates largely delivered. P.J. Tucker finished with a double-double and Ben McLemore scored 14, but no Rockets’ role player matched Danuel House’s production.

The third-year forward finished Houston’s victory with 22 points, banging home six threes in the Rockets’ victory. Yet it wasn’t House’s smooth stroke that was so instrumental on Tuesday. House hauled in nine rebounds against Charlotte, and he functioned as a necessary frontcourt cog for the small-ball Rockets. Houston is in need of frontcourt production with Capela out and Isaiah Hartenstein still relegated to the bench. House stepped up in Tuesday’s victory.

"[House] has been playing well of late," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame. "Especially without Russell, we need [House's] energy on the floor. He can do a lot of things. Block shots, rebound, run the floor, I thought he was good tonight."

Rockets Battle Size Shortcomings

Houston is now 4–0 since D’Antoni moved to the center-less lineup, though the Rockets remain imperfect with their current roster construction. Charlotte won the points-in-the-paint battle on Tuesday, and it held a 12-6 edge on the offensive glass. The disparity is becoming a common theme in Houston, a natural consequence of going so radically small. But the Rockets have one way to even out their disadvantage inside.

Houston generated 20 points via 17 turnovers in Tuesday’s win, scoring 12 points in transition. The Rockets have made a concerted effort to generate turnovers when going small, playing to their advantage with active hands on the perimeter. Houston is likely to cede possessions on the glass with its small-ball lineup. If it can win the turnover battle each night, perhaps the downsizing is sustainable.

"We have to play like that," Harden said postgame. "Once we turn the basketball over, it gives us an opportunity to go out and transition,"

Up Next: at Rockets on Thursday

Houston will face quite the challenge on Thursday, traveling to Los Angeles for a battle against LeBron James and the Lakers. It's been a smooth season at the Staples Center, with the Lakers entering Thursday's contest first in the Western Conference at 37–11. Los Angeles stomped the Rockets in Houston on Jan. 18, winning 124-115 behind 31 points and 12 assists from James.

Tip-off on Thursday is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.