Perhaps the small-ball Rockets are here to stay.

Houston won its second straight game with P.J. Tucker starting at center on Sunday, defeating the Pelicans 117-109 in Zion Williamson's Toyota Center debut. Houston was pummeled on the glass in Sunday's victory, but its speed and spacing advantage proved to be enough against a talented young team. James Harden poured in 40, and six Rockets hit a three in Houston's victory. Despite an unconventional lineup, the Rockets appear to be back in a groove with five wins in their last seven games.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday's win as the Rockets advanced to 31–18.

Harden Finds Shooting Form

Harden’s recent slump has been the most confounding story of the Rockets’ season, but it seems as though the NBA’s scoring leader is beginning to bust out of his slide. Harden finished Sunday afternoon with 40 points on 12-24 shooting, falling just one assist short of his 45th career triple-double. Houston’s attack was respectable as Harden struggled. It can be downright lethal if The Beard returns to his MVP form.

“[Harden] seems like he’s back,” Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni said postgame: “I can go home and go to bed now. Before, I wouldn’t be sleeping much.”

D’Antoni spent much of Friday and Saturday stressing the advantage Russell Westbrook receives in five-out lineups, though it appeared to help Harden as well against New Orleans. He attempted 13 shots in the paint on Sunday, and many of his attempts came without a 7'0" behemoth in the lane. The rim is clear when the Rockets go small. Harden took advantage on Sunday.

"All of us are [attacking the rim]," Harden said postgame. "It opens up shot opportunities for everyone when we're doing that."

Rockets Battle Size Shortcomings

D'Antoni noted his concerns over the Rockets' decision to downsize before Houston hosted the Pelicans on Sunday, discussing his team's rebounding disadvantage as Tucker started at center. D'Antoni's concerns proved to be prescient.

New Orleans finished Sunday afternoon with a 63-43 rebounding edge, and a 16-11 lead on the offensive glass. Five Pelicans tallied nine-plus rebounds on the night, including point guard Lonzo Ball, who finished one assist shy of a triple-double. With Clint Capela hurt and Isaiah Hartenstein all-but-banished from the rotation, such a rebounding deficit could be commonplace until the All-Star break.

Houston's size deficit is a hurdle, but it isn't a complete impediment to winning. The Rockets' improved spacing led to 50 three-point attempts, and Harden and Westbrook feasted in isolation situations. Rebounding is often a product of effort. If the Rockets focus on the boards, their small-ball lineup could be sustainable after all.

Zion Shines in Houston Debut

Williamson posed a unique challenge for the undersized Rockets on Sunday, strolling into the Toyota Center as one of the most imposing young big men in recent memory. The Duke product certainly used his 285-pound frame against Houston, finishing the night with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Even in limited minutes, Williamson made a major impact.

“[Williamson] is very athletic, he’s going to be a very great player,” D’Antoni said postgame. “I thought he was on a minutes restriction, but he played 17 minutes in the first half. ...That [restriction] is probably the only thing that’s going to keep him down, because he’s going to be a good player for a long time."

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft punished the Rockets on the glass on Sunday, snatching five offensive rebounds. Williamson looked impervious to box outs against Houston. He skied over Tucker and Danuel House, and his second jump after corralling a rebound was downright explosive. Williamson's first basket of the game was an alley-oop over James Harden. He scored multiple times in the post, including a bucket against the 2017-18 MVP. Williamson shined in his Houston debut on Sunday. Expect many more standout performances in the coming seasons.

Up Next: vs. Hornets on Tuesday

The Rockets will look to win their third straight game on Tuesday as they host the lottery-bound Hornets. Charlotte has struggled mightily of late in their first season without Kemba Walker since 2010-11, losing nine of its last 10 as of Sunday night.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT.