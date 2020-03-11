James Harden shouted "I'm back," as he crossed halfcourt after a 29-foot three in the fourth quarter on Tuesday. His exaltation could speak for all of the Rockets after their 117-110 win over the Timberwolves.

Houston had looked like a moribund team over the last four games, a slate that included three losses against sub-.500 teams and a blowout defeat against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. And the Rockets' lack of spirit was more concerning than the result. They walked their way to closeouts and resembled traffic cones against opposing point guards. As Houston's threes refused to fall, its effort waned.

Tuesday night was a different story, especially in the fourth quarter. The Rockets banged home threes and swarmed Minnesota in the paint, seizing a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Rockets of early March looked like a team on its way to a first-round exit. The potential Finals contenders returned on Tuesday.

Here are three takeaways as the Rockets improved to 40–24 in 2019-20.

Harden Returns to Form

James Harden's recent funk has been the strangest story of the Rockets' season. The NBA's scoring leader is shooting just 39% from the field since Jan. 1, and he made just 12 of 59 threes in his last five games entering Tuesday night. Houston's win over Minnesota marked a return of All-NBA Harden.

The 2017-18 MVP finished Houston's win over Minnesota with 37 points and seven assists, making 11 of 19 shots and five of 10 threes. Harden punished Minnesota guard D'Angelo Russell with bruising drives to the rim in the first half, then buried a slate of step-back triples over Josh Okogie and a collection of Minnesota defenders in the final 24 minutes. The last two months marked more than a minor blip for Harden. It represented a dangerous potential new normal. Harden quelled those concerns on Tuesday, giving the Rockets a pair of MVPs near the peak of their powers.

Westbrook Fuels Comeback

Harden wasn't a solo superstar in his dominant performance on Tuesday. Russell Westbrook tallied 27 points on 11-17 from the field in Houston's win over Minnesota, adding seven assists and four steals. And while it was a low-usage night for Westbrook, he asserted himself to close the third quarter.

The Rockets trailed Minnesota 80-73 with 2:10 left in the third quarter, in danger of dropping their fifth straight game. Westbrook quickly turned the tide. He scored six straight points with a pair of layups and a mid-range jumper, then found Austin Rivers for a three as time expired. The Rockets entered the fourth quarter up 83-80 and never looked back, led by their superstar point guard. As he has so many times this season, Westbrook's energy buoyed Houston on Tuesday night.

"With [Westbrook], obviously, his energy is huge out there" Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame. "He can just carve anybody up in the full court. With Eric [Gordon] beside him we can do a lot."

Gordon Shows Positive Flashes

It's been a difficult 2019-20 for Eric Gordon. The Indiana product has missed 30 games this year due to a smattering of leg injuries, and he currently sports his worst percentage from three (32.4%) since 2012-13. Perhaps his performance in Tuesday's win over Minnesota will spark a strong final stretch.

Gordon's stat line won't exactly impress. He finished the night with 16 points on 15 shots, and he made just two of his nine three-point attempts. But look back at the action, and you'll see an active and engaged Gordon, one who looks healthier than he did in previous weeks.

The Indiana product converted all three of his two-pointers in the lane on Tuesday, with each basket coming via drives to the tin. Gordon appeared lighter on his feet on Tuesday compared to previous weeks, with an added burst as he got the angle on Minnesota defenders. Gordon remains a dangerous scoring threat. The Rockets' Finals case will certainly grow if he can return to his previous form.

"We need to get [Gordon] going," Harden said postgame. "We know how valuable he is to our team. We know how capable he is of getting it going and changing the dynamic of the game. And that's what we need from him."

Up Next: at Lakers on Thursday

The Rockets will return to facing teams over .500 on Thursday as they head west to take on LeBron James and the Lakers. Los Angeles is rolling of late, defeating the Clippers and Bucks last week as it solidifies its standing as the leading team in the Western Conference. The Lakers enter Tuesday night No. 1 in the West at 49–13.

Tip-off from the Staples Center in Los Angeles is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT.