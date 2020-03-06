The Rockets had cruised in the small-ball era ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Clippers, ripping off wins over the Mavericks, Lakers, Jazz and Celtics in the last five weeks. An entirely different story played out Thursday night.

Los Angeles commanded the contest throughout its 120-105 road victory, providing the Rockets their first truly ugly loss since acquiring Robert Covington on Feb. 4. Houston is, of course, far from infallible. But Thursday night's matchup raised far more significant concerns than anything that has previously plagued the Rockets in 2020.

One simple metric helps explain the reason behind Los Angeles' blowout victory at the Toyota Center. The Rockets finished Monday night making just seven of 42 threes, including just two of their first 29 triples. James Harden missed all eight of his attempts from beyond the arc. Houston's starting five entered the fourth quarter with just one made three on 20 attempts. "Make-or-miss league," is one of the NBA's most prevalent aphorisms for a reason. It proved true in Houston on Thursday.

"I thought we positioned our guys in the right place," Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said postgame. "Our rotations tonight [were] absolutely wonderful. When you do that [and] make guys take contested threes, it's a little harder. "

Houston's shooting was abysmal against Los Angeles, though chalking the loss up solely to shooting numbers obscures the lessons from the game. And there are plenty for the Rockets to choose from as they head to Charlotte on Saturday. Let's start on the offensive end.

Los Angeles forced 12 turnovers on Thursday night, and its deflection count was far higher. Patrick Beverly and Co. jumped passing lanes with a manic intensity. Kawhi Leonard thrived when roaming as a free safety, walling off the lane as Harden attempted to convert at the rim. Harden finished the night 4-17 from the field, continuing a confounding recent cold stretch. The Rockets have two MVPs, and Russell Westbrook's resurgence has revived their season. But against a Finals contender, they won't survive with such lackluster production from the NBA's scoring leader.

The Rockets didn't provide a sterling defensive effort despite holding the Clippers to a 32.5% mark from beyond the arc. Los Angeles punished Houston inside throughout the evening, tallying 10 offensive rebounds and 46 points in the paint. Center Ivica Zubac scored 17 points with four dunks. Leonard bullied the likes of Ben McLemore and Jeff Green on switches, and the reigning Finals MVP created a slew of open threes via the hockey assist. Houston was slow on rotations and weak inside, a complete reversal of its superb effort in Boston on Saturday. As the Rockets slumped out of the game, the Clippers made them pay.

"They smacked us good and we didn’t respond," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame. "Didn’t respond defensively, didn’t respond to anybody. ...Everything kind of spiraled."

Houston has struggled to defend the lane over the last month. Its collection of "linebackers" (to quote Brad Stevens) makes even the cursory post-up a problem, but interior defense extends far beyond 1-on-1 battles. Houston struggles to contain dynamic ball-handlers on the perimeter, especially when Harden is left in isolation situations. Such breakdowns lead to layups, or if a help defender rotates, open threes. After allowing the fourth-most paint points in basketball in February, the Rockets were exploited inside once again on Thursday night.

A regular-season contest in March is by no means a harbinger of what’s to come, especially after the Rockets won two of their previous three matchups over the Clippers in 2019-20. Yet it's hard not to look at Thursday's blowout as a step back after an impressive start to the small-ball era. Houston was beat off the dribble and decimated inside. Its energy was lacking for the opening tip. With a chance to make a statement, the Rockets fell flat. They'll need to flip the script if a seven-game series arises against Leonard and Co. in the postseason.