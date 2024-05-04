Inside The Rockets

What If Rockets Rookie Amen Thompson Stayed Healthy?

The Houston Rockets suffered a blow early in the season when Amen Thompson sprained his ankle.

The Houston Rockets should be pleased with the progress No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson made in his rookie year.

Thompson averaged 9.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Rockets this season in 62 appearances. Thompson missed 19 games early in the year with an ankle sprain, and that stunted his growth at the beginning of the season. However, he recovered nicely and looked like a true piece to the team's future by the end of his first year.

Bleacher Report believes the Rockets could have made the postseason without Thompson's early-season injury.

"If the 21-year-old hadn't gone down when he did, it's likely the Houston Rockets would have hung around the play-in race even longer, perhaps overtaking the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings or Los Angeles Lakers for a shot at a postseason berth," Bleacher Report writes. "Houston was better with Thompson on the floor than off all year, but as he got his legs under him later in the season, his positive impact reached star levels."

It's quite possible that the Rockets could have improved from their 41-41 mark with Thompson in those games. The Rockets were 11-9 this season without Thompson, but his impact could have reversed some of the outcomes in those losses.

Ultimately, Thompson showed he has staying power in Houston, and it will be interesting to see how the Rockets fare when he is able to play a full 82-game schedule.

