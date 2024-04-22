Cody Williams Declares for NBA Draft, Rockets Draft Prospect?
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets finished the 2023-24 season as a subpar 3-point shooting team. They shot 35.2 percent from behind the arc, finishing the season ranked 23rd. Although general manager Rafael Stone "likes" the roster that went 41-41, improving the Rockets' 3-point shooting should be his top objective when re-tooling the roster for next season.
Due to the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021, the Rockets will have a lottery pick during the 2024 NBA Draft, which Stone could use to improve the team's shooting.
Projected lottery pick Cody Williams could make a significant addition to the Rockets. The 6-foot-8 forward from Colorado announced via social media Monday afternoon that he has declared for the NBA Draft.
As a member of the Colorado Buffaloes, he averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 24 games. Although a small sample size, Williams possesses all the attributes that can develop into a prominent 3-and-D player after shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range on nearly two attempts.
"We have to do an evaluation on the whole draft," Stone said on April 15. "Our rule of thumb is if you can get a special player, you get him. Because you can’t control the timing.
"The flip side is we’re excited about our young guys now, and there’s not a source of minutes for anyone coming in. We’ll have to look at it in totality and try and figure out what makes best sense."
- Exclusive: Amen Thompson's Discomfort Leads to Development: Rockets' Amen Thompson spent his first season developing off-ball, which started as an awkward situation for the rookie guard. CLICK HERE
- How Jabari Smith Jr. Turned Failure Into Triumph: Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. had his fair share of struggles amid his second season, but each moment of failure led to triumph in year two. CLICK HERE
- Jalen Green's Resiliency Leads to Late-Season Surge: Rockets' Jalen Green struggled during the first half of his third year, but a late-season surge showcased his potential as an all-around player. CLICK HERE