Rockets 2023-24 Review: How Jabari Smith Jr. Turned Failure Into Triumph
HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. sat inside the Frost Bank Center alone at his locker. He wasn’t on his phone. He did not speak to any of his teammates. He sat quietly with a dejected look while staring into space.
The Houston Rockets had dropped their second consecutive game to open the 2023-24 season in a 126-122 overtime loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Smith had a solid performance, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting, eight rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals. But in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, Smith was a non-factor.
With 35 seconds left in regulation, Smith missed a pair of free throws that would have given the Rockets a late four-point advantage. He later missed a potential game-winning 3-point field goal amid Houston's final offensive possession.
Smith told Inside the Rockets that he was "mad at himself" for letting his teammates down postgame. Yet, the game would mark the first of several instances where Smith had to turn failure into triumph. Using sorrow as motivation helped the Rockets end the season with their first winning record (41-41) in four years.
"It was just me being hard on myself," Smith said following that performance. "I was just ready to flush it down the toilet and be ready for the next opportunity."
Smith spent the next day working on his free throws and 3-point shooting to begin his road to redemption, and his work ethic led to him finishing the season as an essential piece in the Rockets' success.
He averaged 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 76 games, a slight increase from his rookie year. Smith also tied his career-high with 16 double-doubles on the season.
The improvements Smith noticed within his second year led to new profound respect from his opponents. Although his on-court attributes increased, Smith felt his I.Q. and mental aspect of the game were his most significant improvements.
Smith spent extra time developing under the Rockets coaching staff but credited the advice and teachings he received from the team's established veterans for his second-year growth.
"They helped me a lot — everybody they brought in," Smith said during his exit interview. "They helped me so much with how to carry yourself off the court. How to take care of your body. The preparations that go into the game with the film study, the attention to detail — it's all important.
"They were always on me. I am a good listener. Always take the advice in and learn everything I can from them. I appreciate them a lot."
The veteran presence Smith relied upon also guided him through some of his lowest moments. Smith received his first premature benching during the Rockets' 107-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 12.
Coach Ime Udoka benched Smith in favor of Jeff Green, who played a crucial role in the Rockets' comeback victory over the defending champions.
Smith watched as the 37-year-old forward came up huge in the fourth quarter with timely scoring while orchestrating a defensive surge. But instead of pouting on the sideline, Smith used the moment as a learning opportunity. He took mental notes and later incorporated the lessons within his game.
"He has the capabilities to be an All-Star and play at an All-Star level," Green said. "Knowing the personnel and the team that you are playing; it is a lot that goes into it. With this being his second year, I did not expect him to be great at knowing the guys I've been playing for a long time.
"For him, it's a learning process. He is going to get to a point where he has played guys so many times, you know going into a game the things guys like to do. It's knowing all of the small things to take teams out of their comfort zone."
Smith's resilience laid the groundwork for a mid-season surge, showcasing the potential that led to the Rockets drafting the then-Auburn prospect with the No. 3 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.
He registered 23 games of recording 10 rebounds or more, and his mid-season surge nearly resulted in the Rockets making their first Play-In Tournament appearance in franchise history.
One of his most poignant performances came amid the Rockets' four-point victory against the Phoenix Suns in late February. Smith finished with 22 points on 6-of-18 shooting, 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block while outdueling Kevin Durant.
Smith started at center during the final 17 games, filling in for the injured Alperen Şengün, averaging 15.2 points and 7.0 rebounds. However, Smith's second year did not end without a pair of games that epitomized his season.
When the Rockets sustained an 11-point defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on April 7, the loss eliminated Houston from postseason contention. Smith took the loss personally, given that he missed a pair of free throws during the closing seconds of regulation inside the American Airlines Center.
He regrouped on the practice court the following day. Two days later, Smith led the Rockets to a 118-106 win over the Orlando Magic with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win — turning failure into triumph once more.
"I feel like I grew in all areas — knowing what to do and where to be," Smith said. "I feel like I made a name for myself a bit more. I am still not where I want to be, but it is a start. I am not rushing. I am just trying to keep getting better."