Rockets' Alperen Sengun Aiming for 'Greatness' Following Career Year
HOUSTON — Alperen Sengun made significant leaps during the 2023-24 season. He became arguably the Houston Rockets' best player, averaging 21.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. In 63 games played, he made significant improvements during his first season playing under coach Ime Udoka.
He finished third for Most Improved Player of the Year honors. If not for a season-ending ankle injury sustained on March 10, Sengun may have ended his third year with his first career accolade.
However, since the end of the 2023-24 season, Sengun has taken to social media on several occasions to express his desire to have a more extraordinary season next year. Tuesday morning, Sengun took to Instagram to post his highlights from the previous season.
Again, Sengun showcased his desire to improve upon his success by captioning, "Next season, we’re turning motivation into domination. Get ready to witness greatness."
Şengün's best game of the season came during the Rockets' 13-point victory over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on March 5. He scored a career-high 45 points in the win, to go along with 16 rebounds, five steals and a block.
Despite a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers 24 hours later, Şengün recorded his second-career triple-double with 23 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists.
The Rockets have expressed their desire to reach the postseason following their 41-41 record. The return and ongoing improvements from Sengun would help the franchise achieve its wishes during the 2024-25 season.
