Rockets 2023-24 Review: Dillon Brooks Finds Appreciation Amid Unfair Perception
HOUSTON — Whether fair or not, Dillon Brooks took the blame for the Memphis Grizzlies' embarrassing postseason exit last season. As a result, the Grizzlies ousted him. Brooks' one-sided jettison led to him signing a four-year deal to join the Houston Rockets last July.
He played a significant role in the Rockets making a 19-game improvement during the 2023-24 season, and his impact should not have warranted the fourth-most votes as the league's most overrated player by The Athletic.
Brooks came into the season intending to change the Rockets' inferior culture. He succeeded despite holding back due to his pessimistic on-court perception.
"It was great — a lot of the young guys learned how to win and lose games," Brooks said during the Rockets exit interviews. "It instilled confidence. Jabari [Smith Jr.] got better. Jalen [Green] got better — especially on the defensive end. We got to our goal of winning [more] games where they were last year. Now, we have to continue getting better."
The Rockets possessed an intense physicality during the season, which Brooks incorporated due to his addition. Coach Ime Udoka described Brooks as a "tone-setter" and loved his on-court production.
His most significant impact came on the defensive end. The Rockets made substantial improvements a year after they finished as the league's second-worst defensive team, with a rating of 118.6. Houston finished the 2023-24 season ranked 10th in defense after posting a defensive rating of 112.8.
Brooks had several performances that showcased why his peers should consider him one of the league's most premiere defenders. He had 17 games of recording two or more steals while setting a season-high five amid the Rockets' nine-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 1.
Alperen Sengun's career performance in Houston's win over the San Antonio Spurs on March 5 stole the headlines, but Brooks' contributions on the defensive end also played a prominent role. He used his physicality to limit Victor Wembanyama to 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting and force the presumed Rookie of the Year winner to commit six turnovers.
Udoka valued the defensive culture Brooks sowed into the Rockets' locker room. However, he also admired Brooks' offensive impact.
He scored 20 or more points 12 times, with a season-high 29 points in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on April 7. Brooks shot 36.0 percent from behind the arc. During the Rockets' two-point victory over the New York Knicks in February, Brooks drilled a season-high six 3-point field goals en route to a 23-point performance.
The on-court attributes that made Udoka appreciative of Brooks were some of the characteristics that accelerated his departure from Memphis.
"His versatility allows us to do everything we want to do defensively," Udoka said. "I love what he has done for us. He continues to grow and develop into a well-rounded player. I think you have seen some of his growth this year."
Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Brooks came into the league with a chip on his shoulders and a belief that he could do whatever it took to succeed. Bickerstaff took the helm as Brooks' first NBA coach during his rookie year, the 2017-18 season.
The foundation he established under Bickerstaff led Brooks to find profound appreciation in Houston six years later. The Rockets' highest level of appreciation came during their 103-96 victory over the Grizzlies on Dec. 15.
He scored 26 points in the win on 10-of-20 shooting from the field inside the FedExForum.
Brooks, motivated to prove his importance, was not alone in his quest. The unwavering trust and confidence he received from his teammates and coach created a strong bond, leading to Brooks' eruption for 24 first-half points.
With 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Brooks drained a late-game triple to seal the Rockets' comeback victory.
The Grizzlies may have "made a mistake" by letting Brooks walk in free agency. Now, the Rockets have cherished the veteran forward's contributions, who helped the franchise successfully enter phase II of its rebuilding project.
