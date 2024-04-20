Rockets' Fred VanVleet 'Proud' of Jalen Green's Growth Amid a Season of Adversity
HOUSTON — From the moment Fred VanVleet signed with the Houston Rockets, he was eager to begin working with Jalen Green. VanVleet spent the previous two seasons playing against Green as a rival with the Toronto Raptors and knew he possessed the potential to be a "great player."
He has been a part of Green's third season since the two parties began working out in Los Angeles last July. And after a year full of adversity, VanVleet has found satisfaction in watching Green's growth and resiliency throughout the 2023-24 season.
"I am proud of him as a teammate and as a brother," VanVleet said following the Rockets' season finale victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
"We know things haven't been easy. There was a lot of adversity he faced this year — a lot of ups and downs. His approach was great. His work ethic is great. He has all of the intangibles that you need to become a great player in this league."
Green entered the season with ambitions of receiving his first All-Star nod. But by mid-February, scoring a then-season-low four points appeared to have Green on the verge of losing his spot within coach Ime Udoka's starting lineup.
But instead of giving up, VanVleet watched as Green stayed the course to continue building upon his attributes. Green's mid-season resurgence led to him meriting Western Conference Player of the Month in March — averaging 28.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while leading the Rockets to a 13-2 record.
Ten months after their first workout as teammates, VanVleet departed Crypto.com Arena pleased with Green's growth while illustrating his expectations for the future.
"He is on his way — I would like to be a part of that process and help him along the way," VanVleet said. "We all know the type of player he can be, but it is up to us to be there and help him along the way."