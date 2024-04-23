WATCH: Rockets Guard Jalen Green's Top-Five Plays of 2023-24 Season
HOUSTON — From posterizing several defenders to breaking their ankles, Houston Rockets' Jalen Green ended his third year by adding to his ongoing career highlight reel during the 2023-24 season.
He averaged 19.6 points across a career-best 82 games, registering 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Green scored 30 or more points in 13 games. His best scoring performance occurred during the Rockets' 23-point victory against the Washington Wizards on March 19. He scored 42 points on 12-of-21 shooting, 7-of-13 from behind the arc.
Green had one of his best highlights of the season by completing an up-and-under layup over Wizards' Corey Kispert. The layup was one of a handful plays the Rockets selected amid Green's top-five plays of the season.
"For him, this is who you are," coach Ime Udoka said. "Although you had ups and downs, I loved the resiliency. He played 82 games. Played through injury, fatigue, frustration. Never complained, never wavered from the work he put in, and was rewarded with that towards the end of the season.
"It takes time for everyone. You see the talent and potential. To see him fight through that and achieve that late in the season, we were all very proud of him."
