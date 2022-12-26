76ers Star Guard James Harden Downplays Off-Season Reunion With Rockets: 'I'm Here'

After leading the 76ers to a Christmas day victory, James Harden downplays rumors of him reuniting with the Houston Rockets next off-season.

HOUSTON — Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden was a hot topic Sunday morning ahead of the team's 119-112 Christmas Day victory over the New York Knicks.

According to ESPN, Harden, who signed a two-year $68.6 million contract with the Sixers in June, could entertain the possibility of reuniting with the Houston Rockets if he re-enters free agency this summer.

His future with the 76ers remains a fluid situation. The most significant reasons that will determine Harden's future in Philadelphia are post-season success and whether or not he could land a long-term contract with the franchise.

"I'm here," Harden said. "We’re playing very well, and I don’t know where that report came from but I’m excited to be here. We’re playing very well. We’re continuing to get better."

The Rockets traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January of 2021. And Houston has since added a young corps of talent headlined by Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.

Houston's young corps was on display during an overtime victory over the 76ers on Dec. 5 inside the Toyota Center. Green scored a team-best 27 points, while Porter added 24. harden finished with 21 points on 4-of-19 shooting in the loss.

Harden played for the Rockets for nine seasons. He averaged 29.6 points, 7.7 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 621 games. Harden won his lone MVP award in 2018 after leading the Rockets to a 65-17 record.

