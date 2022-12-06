The Houston Rockets overcame a subpar fourth quarter to record a double-overtime win over the 76ers, which showcases their ongoing growth as a team.

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas said the Houston Rockets would have lost Monday night's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers a month ago.

"Any time you spend as much time as we do teaching and developing, you want to see the fruits of that," Silas said. "With that comes not only confidence for the players, but confidence in how we do things, in our culture. When you kind of fight through these games and beat some good teams, you’re like, 'Oh, we’re moving in the right direction.'"

Despite a 39-point performance from Joel Embiid, the Rockets recorded a 132-123 double-overtime victory against the 76ers.

Houston prevailed despite being outscored 24-18 in the fourth quarter after entering the period with a 90-84 lead. Embiid led the way with nine fourth-quarter points.

The late-game execution that plagued the Rockets through the first quarter of the season appears to be a non-factor, given that Houston outscored Philadelphia 24-15 in overtime.

The Rockets have won four out of their last seven games after defeating the 76ers inside the Toyota Center. It marked Houston's third comeback victory against the NBA's premier playoff-contending teams after defeating the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns.

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 27 points, while Kevin Porter Jr. added 24 points on 7-17 shooting.

"I want what is best for them," Silas said. "For them to continue fighting but lose games isn't great. It doesn't feel good when they go home. Because of what we went through the first 10 games of the season, it sets a foundation for us moving forward."

James Harden, who missed 14 consecutive games due to a foot injury, struggled in his return. He finished with 21 points on 4-of-19 shooting, seven assists and seven turnovers.

Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. growing together

The backcourt of Green and Porter lifted the Rockets to their third consecutive home victory. But the emergence of Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. was another example of Houston's growth.

The rookie duo scored a combined 34 points, with Eason leading the way with 18.

"We got Tari and Jabari," Porter said. "We know exactly what they can do and capable of. With them being rookies, it's all about them getting reps. When their play becomes more consistent, that's what you are going to see on the regular basis."

Both players elevated the Rockets' play on the offensive end, but their most valuable contributions came on defense.

With a game-high 11 rebounds, Smith helped Houston outrebound the 76ers by a dozen boards. Eason, who is establishing himself as a solid 3-and-D prospect, recorded three steals and a block after shooting 2-of-3 from behind the arc.

Silas described the impact of the two rookies as huge. Their performance and growth have led to Silas trusting Eason and Smith a quarter into their NBA careers.

"We came into the draft together," Eason said. "We have a special bond. We are always rooting for each other and hanging out off the court. He is the closest guy to me off the court. I am always happy for him and cheering him on."

Quick Hits:

- With the win, the Rockets snapped a five-game losing streak to the Sixers — their longest in franchise history.

- Rockets' backup center Burno Fernando came up huge with eight rebounds and six points in 16 minutes.

- The Rockets won despite the 76ers connecting on 17 triples. Tobias Harris added 27 points on 7-of-8 shooting from behind the arc.

Final Words:

"We know that this is a team that will not lay down. They have beaten some good teams. They have a very bright future." — Harden

