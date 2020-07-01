InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Adam Silver: NBA Will Stop Season if COVID-19 Cases Rise in Bubble

Michael Shapiro

The NBA is moving full speed ahead with its plan for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, with games slated to begin on July 30. But despite a firm plan in place to restart the season, there remains no guarantee a champion will be crowned in October. 

Commissioner Adam Silver recognized the potential for another COVID-19 shutdown on Tuesday. 

"Certainly if cases are isolated, that's one thing. A lot of the determination will be our understanding of how our community became infected," Silver said during an appearance on TIME 100 Talks. "That will be part of our judgment in terms of whether we should continue. But certainly if we had a lot of cases, we are going to stop. You cannot run from this virus."

Silver acknowledged the possibility of COVID-19 spreading inside the NBA's quarantined site in Orlando, but the commissioner believes the league's plan should go smoothly. Silver noted the NBA's use of an extended bubble could be "a model for how other industries can ultimately open."

"I am absolutely convinced that [the 2019-20 season] will be safer on this campus than off this campus because there aren't many situations that I am aware of where there is mass testing of asymptomatic employees," Silver said. "In some ways, this is maybe a model for how other industries can ultimately open. But I am only going to say we will be responsible and watch what is happening, but the biggest indicator will be if we begin to see a spread in our community."

The NBA has been hit by a stream of positive COVID-19 tests in recent weeks as the league looks to resume games. Nets center DeAndre Jordan and guard Spencer Dinwiddie recently tested positive for COVID-19, as did Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. 

The 2019-20 season is set to resume on July 30 at ESPN's World Wide of Sports complex in Orlando. The playoffs will begin on Aug. 18, with Game 7 of the 2020 Finals held no later than Oct. 12.

Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. The Rockets are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike D'Antoni Plans to Coach From Sideline in Orlando

D'Antoni said he's heard "crickets" from the NBA regarding his ability to coach the Rockets from the sideline despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers: 2020 Playoffs Among 'Toughest' in NBA History

Rivers: "Whoever wins should have an asterisk next [to] it. But only for it being one of the toughest championships ever won."

Michael Shapiro

Can Ben McLemore Keep His Spot in Houston's Playoff Rotation?

McLemore is shooting 39.5% from three this season, but his 109.4 defensive rating ranks third-worst among Rockets' rotation players.

Michael Shapiro

ESPN Gives Rockets 15% Chance to Reach NBA Finals

Only the Lakers and Clippers have a better chance at reaching the Finals in the Western Conference, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA to Paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Court Sidelines

"Black Lives Matter" will reportedly be written on the sidelines of all three arenas in use at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Michael Shapiro

Who is the Rockets' Ideal First Round Opponent?

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Schedule Released for Remainder of 2019-20 Season

Houston will resume its season with a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on July 31.

Michael Shapiro

How Russell Westbrook's Reformation Changed Houston's Season

Westbrook has been the Rockets' most effective player since Jan. 1, averaging 32.3 points and 6.9 assists per game in his last 20 contests.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Waive Isaiah Hartenstein After Nwaba Signing

Hartenstein averaged 11.6 minutes and 4.7 points per game in 2019-20, his second season with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Sign David Nwaba to Two-Year Contract

Nwaba will not play in 2020 as he rehabs a torn Achilles, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Michael Shapiro