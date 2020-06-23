Nuggets all-star center Nikola Jokic tested positive for the coronavirus while in his native Serbia, according to the Denver Post's Mike Singer.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jokic has been asymptomatic and is expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week.

Though all NBA players were told to be back in their American market by June 22, and players who were overseas were told to return on June 15, Jokic, among other internationals, was granted an exemption to stay longer.

Just over a week ago, Jokic was in Belgrade where he witnessed an exhibition basketball game. One of the players who participated in the game, center Nikola Jankovic, tested positive for COVID-19 after the game.

Jokic was seen sitting next to Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic at the exhibition game.

Djokovic announced on Tuesday that he had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone recently disclosed that he tested positive during the league's hiatus.