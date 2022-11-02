Alperen Sengun Credits Trust For Rockets Success As Starter

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas significantly changed the Houston Rockets' projected starting lineup ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Ahead of the Rockets' season opener against the Atlanta Hawks, Silas started Bruno Fernando at center over second-year prospect Alperen Sengun. Sengun was the Rockets' projected starter at center following the deal that sent Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks.

Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. started alongside Fernando inside the State Farm Arena.

But since Fernando's injury, Sengun has re-establish himself as the Rockets' starting center.

He has started the previous three games and has averaged 14.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. And Sengun credited trust for his most recent resurgence within Houston's starting lineup.

"They are trusting me more right now and I trust them," Sengun said. "When I am starting with the first five, I am touching the ball more and playing my game."

During the Rockets' four-game preseason outing, it appeared that Sengun's fit starting alongside Green and Porter Jr. was concerning.

But since Silas inserted Sengun into the starting lineup ahead of their loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, the idea of having the second-year prospect thrive as Houston's starting center is beginning to prosper. Sengun says he, Green, and Porter need time for their talents to jell as starters.

"We are still young and still learning," Sengun said. "We are going to play for a long time together, and it's only the beginning."

Sengun played a vital part in Silas' rotation during his rookie year. He played in 72 games while averaging 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Sengun closed his rookie campaign averaging 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and a block in the absence of Wood in the final five games. He started in all five contests to end the 2021-22 campaign.

