Rockets vs. Hawks Game 1 Notebook: Stephen Silas Feeling Encouraged Despite Loss

ATLANTA — Coach Stephen Silas said there were multiple times he looked over to his assistant coaches and said, "Man, we are just so young."

The Houston Rockets opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 117-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night. But despite recording his third consecutive season-opening loss as head coach, Silas departed the State Farm Arena encouraged by his young team.

Silas was proud of the fight and grit the Rockets showcased against one of the best teams in the rugged eastern conference. Each time the Hawks extended their lead to 10 or more points, the Rockets collected their on-court demeanor and battled back.

Midway through the third quarter, the Hawks held a 14-point lead, only to have the Rockets come within three with six minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Houston's ability to fight back after falling behind by double-digits showcased the Rockets' growth following the end of last season.

"I loved our fight and our competitiveness," Silas said. "Their pick-and-roll is the hardest to guard in the league, and we hung in there. I am encouraged, even though we lost."

The one significant issue Silas saw in the Rockets' loss was their inability to take care of the ball. Houston committed 16 turnovers that resulted in 28 points for Atlanta.

But Silas credited a majority of their turnovers to the team playing as a disjointed unit, given that the Rockets missed a handful of their primary players to injuries during the preseason.

"We were hard to play against," Silas said. "But we have to continue to be this. We can't just do it for game one. For the game against Memphis, we have to play the same way."

Bruno Fernando gets the nod as a starter

Life came full circle for Bruno Fernando against the Hawks. The last time Fernando played a regular season game in Atlanta, he did so as a member of the Hawks in a 124-95 win over the Rockets in May of 2021.

"The last game of the regular season has been Houston vs. Atlanta the last two years for whatever reason," Fernando said. "But this is a full circle moment for sure. To be able to come out here and compete against these guys, I was looking forward to this game."

Seventeen months after he finished the game with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks, Fernando showcased why Silas gave him the nod to take the helm as the Rockets' starting center over Alperen Sengun.

Fernando's skill set allows the Rockets to play the four-out, five-in offense Silas has instituted ahead of the new season. He is a big man who can thrive as a roller in the pick-and-roll game and is a player who does not need the ball to be effective on offense.

He scored seven points and dished seven assists in the loss. But despite his fit on the offensive side of the ball, Fernando helps the Rockets reach their objective of becoming a better defensive ball club.

He recorded two blocks against his former team. And when he wasn't protecting the rim, Fernando helped the Rockets annihilate the Hawks on the board by recording nine rebounds — three came on the offensive side of the glass.

"He does a great job," Silas said. "He is a great communicator and is quick to the ball, whether it's a rebound or help defense. His energy and athleticism help our group."

Alperen Sengun is best suited off the bench

Alperen Sengun was the projected starting center for the Rockets since the departure of Christian Wood in June. But he began his sophomore season as a reserve backing up Fernando.

Sengun's role as a reserve was not an indictment of which player is more talented between him and Fernando. But Silas made the change to better suit Sengun's strength.

Silas can best utilize Sengun's most suitable attribute as a playmaker as a player coming off the bench. When Sengun is playing with the second unit, Silas said it allows him to run more plays that result in him having the ball in his hands.

Quick Hits:

- In his first game as a sophomore, Jalen Green scored 16 points. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 21 points and dished seven assists.

- Behind the efforts of Fernando, Tari Eason and Smith, the Rockets outrebounded the Hawks 54-38.

- In his first official NBA game, Jabari Smith Jr. recorded 17 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Smith's debut against the Hawks marked his first game back after sustaining an ankle injury during practice on Oct. 4. Tari Eason made his NBA debut off the bench and recorded eight points and seven rebounds.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN