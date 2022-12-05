Trade News: Rockets Shopping Eric Gordon?

Eric Gordon, the Houston Rockets' 33-year-old shooting guard, has been involved in various trade talks dating back to last season.

According to ESPN, the Houston Rockets continue to monitor possible trade destinations for shooting guard Eric Gordon.

"One team I would keep an eye on in any Crowder trade, or any trade like that, butting in is the Rockets with Eric Gordon," Zach Lowe said on his podcast. "Just keep an eye on it. I'm not saying he would be going to any specific place. I'm just saying keep an eye on it."

Gordon, a longtime NBA veteran, has spent the past seven seasons in Houston, averaging 15.8 points. He has been a consistent threat from beyond the arc, knocking down .359 percent on nearly eight attempts per game.

However, the last calendar year for Gordon has been far from what we've seen over his NBA tenure - scoring a career-low 13.4 points in 57 appearances last season.

This season has been much of the same, as Gordon is on pace for a new career-low, averaging 12.2 points in 19 games.

However, there have been times when Gordon's desire to play in Houston has come into question. His on-court body language tells a story that the 15-year veteran is ready to play meaningful minutes for a contender. And he may get his wish by February's trade deadline.

Recently linked to the Philadelphia 76ers in a recent Bleacher Report article, Gordon will provide a viable offensive spark off the bench for a potential championship contender.

The NBA Trade Deadline is February 9th at 3 p.m.

