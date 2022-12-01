Rockets Player Grades: Houston Illustrates Growth Through First 21 Games

Despite what the record shows, the Houston Rockets have illustrated major growth during the first 21 games of the 2022-23 season.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have concluded the first quarter of their 2022-23 campaign. And despite holding the second-worst record at 5-16, the Rockets' win-loss column does not reflect their improvements.

Ahead of their second act of the season, here is how each player performed during the first 21 games.

K.J. Martin (A+):

Martin began his third season with uncertainty surrounding his future. The Athletic reported in June that Martin approached the organization with a trade request — as the second-generation NBA forward yearned for more minutes.

Martin told reporters on media day in September that he was only focusing on doing his job. And since the start of training camp, Martin has been a persistent standout.

Both coach Stephen Silas and assistant coach John Lucas II have raved about Martin as one of the team's best players at crashing the glass, running the floor and the energy that he brings to the court.

If the Rockets had recorded more wins, Martin would have been an early favorite for Sixth Man of the Year. He has averaged 11.0 points on 54.3 percent shooting and 5.3 rebounds.

Jalen Green (A):

As expected, Green has developed into the Rockets' best three-level scorer. But as a sophomore, he has evolved his game to have an impact beyond his scoring.

He has tightened his handles, which has allowed him to get to any spot on the court. But he has flourished into a dependable playmaker who takes the time to go through his reads and make the right pass. Over his last 10 games, Green has averaged 5.8 assists.

Green has also refined his defensive production. The efforts he has put into his defense have made him a genuine perimeter defender.

Alperen Sengun (A):

Sengun would have received a B, but his performance over the last three games has raised his letter grade. Since Houston's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sengun has averaged 19.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists the previous three games.

He has done a great job of evaluating his play on the offensive end. He continues to be one of the Rockets' best facilitators and has upped his scoring from 9.6 points as a rookie to an average of 15.5.

His most intriguing improvements have come on the defensive end. Sengun has become a reliable rim protector and arguably Houston's best rebounder.

Kevin Porter Jr. (A-):

Porter has made major strides in his second season as Houston's starting point guard. Not only has his playmaking improved, but Porter possesses the on-court demeanor that has made him a respectable floor general.

Porter has become a reliable playmaker. But there are moments when he focuses too much on his scoring rather than ball movement. When Porter takes his game one-on-one, Houston's offense becomes stagnant.

As great of an offensive player Porter has become this season, his most significant improvement has been his play on defense. Porter has become a solid perimeter defender and rebounder — making him arguably the Rockets' most improved player.

Jabari Smith Jr. (B+):

Smith has struggled at times on the offensive end with his shot. Before his 22-point performance against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 20, Smith came into the contest averaging 8.4 points on 28.8 percent shooting over the previous 11 games.

Smith's play on offense has been up and down at the start of the season. But Smith has been a consistent presence on the defensive end. He has improved the Rockets' play on defense as their defensive anchor. And with his ability to clean the glass, Smith has also enhanced the Rockets rebounding struggles that plagued the team last season.

Tari Eason (B):

With comparisons to basketball Hall-of-Famer Dennis Rodman, Eason has made an instant impact in Houston. He has established himself as one of the Rockets' best defenders and rebounders. And 21 games into his pro career, Eason has become Houston's 3-And-D player, given that he has shot 34.1 percent from deep at the start of the year.

Jabari Smith Jr. entered the season as Houston's most highly profiled rookie. But there have been moments Eason has looked like the Rockets' best freshman prospect.

Usman Garuba (B-):

Garuba has been a pleasant surprise. He began the year as the odd man out of Silas' rotation. But since filling in for Fernando, Garuba has developed into a high-energy big man. He has given the Rockets a boost in their production on both ends, particularly on offense, as he develops into a solid pick-and-pop option. He is shooting 63.6 percent from behind the arc on 11 attempts.

The best game of his career took place during the Rockets' 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Garuba recorded 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Eric Gordon (C):

Gordon's production has been mediocre through the first 21 games. He has averaged 12.3 points on 44.4 percent shooting. But his most important role has been the veteran leadership he has provided to Houston's young corps. When he speaks, they listen.

However, there have been times when Gordon's desire to play in Houston has come into question. His on-court body language tells a story that the 15-year veteran is ready to play meaningful minutes for a contender. And he may get his wish by February's trade deadline.

Garrison Mathews (D+):

Since the Rockets' win over the Atlanta Hawks, Mathews has recaptured the magic of "Garry Bird." But outside of a three-game stretch where he was a solid contributor, Mathews has not provided the Rockets with much off the bench.

Daishen Nix (D+):

Nix has been the Rockets' primary backup point guard. He has done a decent job as a game manager. And although the box score doesn't show it, Nix has been a solid contributor on the defensive end. Nix's grade would have been higher if he did not miss several layups when attacking downhill.

Incomplete:

Bruno Fernando:

Fernando missed over a month due to a knee injury he suffered on Oct. 21 against the Memphis Grizzlies. But when available, Fernando has played his role as a defensive anchor who can serve as a lob threat on the offensive end.

Josh Christopher:

After an impressive rookie year, it's hard to believe that Christopher has fallen out of Silas' rotation. He has appeared in 16 games, but most of his appearances have taken place in garbage time.

Boban Marjanovic:

Marjanovic has only played seven games while averaging 3.6 minutes. Outside of the Rockets' 119-106 loss to the Pelicans, the closing minutes of a game have been the only time Marjanovic touches the floor.

Jae'Sean Tate:

An ankle injury he originally suffered during the preseason has limited Tate to three games. Silas has stated that Tate is recovering well, but there is no timetable for his return.

