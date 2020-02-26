Eric Gordon is listed as out for the Rockets' matchup with the Grizzlies on Wednesday due to a bruised right knee.

Gordon scored 16 points in 28 minutes in a win over the Knicks on Monday, but Houston's shooting guard exited the game in the fourth quarter due to a knee injury.

Wednesday night's contest will mark Gordon's 27th missed game this season. The Indiana product missed 22 games in November and December after undergoing right knee surgery, and Gordon also missed two games before the All-Star break due to a bruised shin. Gordon suffered the shin injury in a win over the Jazz on Jan. 27, the same game in which he dropped a career-high 50 points.

No other Rockets' rotation player appeared on Wednesday's injury report. Russell Westbrook will return to the floor after missing Monday's game due to a sprained finger. Westbrook arrived at the Toyota Center roughly an hour before tip-off against New York after flying back from Kobe Bryant's memorial in Los Angeles on Monday morning.

Gordon is averaging 15.2 points per game this season while shooting 32.7% from three, failing to find a rhythm for much of 2019-20. Gordon struggled mightily to start the year before undergoing knee surgery, and he has split time between starting and coming off the bench for D'Antoni. It's likely Gordon returns to a sixth-man role when he returns from injury as forward Danuel House has thrived of late as Houston's starting small forward.

The Rockets enter Wednesday's matchup No. 4 in the Western Conference at 37–20. Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 7 p.m. CT.