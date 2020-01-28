InsideTheRockets
The Rockets needed a serious boost against the Jazz on Monday night, limping into Utah losing six of their last nine games. Russell Westbrook and James Harden sat out the contest, and Houston entered Vivint Smart Home Arena as serious underdogs against a team that had won 14 of its last 15. Eric Gordon didn't seem to mind. 

Houston's sixth man shined on Monday, dropping in a career-high 50 points in the Rockets 126-117 victory. But Gordon wasn't interested in his personal accomplishment postgame. He continued to demur to his teammates in the locker room, deflecting praise after the best game of his career.

“I had it going, but how we played tonight is how we need to play,” Gordon said postgame. “We got after it defensively. We just played our game. When you play within the flow of the game, you’re going to get a lot of good shots."

Gordon received plenty of support from Houston's collection of role players in Monday's road win. Austin Rivers and Danuel House each scored 21 points, while Thabo Sefolosha added nine. Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was thrilled with his team's effort postgame.

"I coached a lot of teams, in a lot of games, and that was one of the most satisfying,” D’Antoni said. “I thought our guys couldn’t have played harder. Obviously, you make mistakes in a game. But [we got] big play after big play after big play."

Monday was a crucial win for the Rockets as they avoided dropping both legs of their back-to-back. Both Harden and Westbrook should return to the lineup on Wednesday as Houston finishes its road trip in Portland, and the lights will be back on at the Toyota Center on Friday as Houston hosts Dallas. 

Tip-off from the Moda Center in Portland on Wednesday is slated for 9 p.m. CT. The Rockets enter the matchup sixth in the Western Conference at 29–17. 

