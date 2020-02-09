InsideTheRockets
Rockets Guard Eric Gordon (Bruised Leg) Questionable vs. Jazz

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Jazz due to a bruised lower leg. 

Gordon did not play in the second half of Houston's loss to the Suns on Friday. He left the Rockets' bench shortly before the start of the third quarter, and did not return to the floor after a brief walk to the locker room. Gordon's exit was due to "general soreness," per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.  

The 31-year-old guard carried the Rockets in their last matchup with the Jazz. Gordon scored a career-high 50 points in Utah on Jan. 27, leading Houston to a short-handed victory without Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Gordon banged home six threes and made 16 free throws in Houston's 126-117 victory.

It's been an uneven 2019-20 for Gordon. He underwent knee surgery in November, missing 22 games before returning to the floor on Dec. 29. Gordon is averaging 17.5 points per game since the calendar turned to January, though he's shooting just 33.5% from beyond the arc.

The Rockets should be at full strength outside of Gordon on Sunday. James Harden has played in six straight games after sitting out Houston's back-to-back on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, and Russell Westbrook is active after missing Friday's game due to rest. 

Houston has two more games before the All-Star break, beginning with Sunday's contest against the Jazz. The Rockets enter the matchup fifth in the Western Conference at 33–19, just 0.5 games behind Utah for home court in the first round of the playoffs.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 6 p.m. CT. 

Capela Says Goodbye to Rockets in Touching Post

Clint Capela was dealt to the Hawks on Tuesday in a four-team trade.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Targeted Nets C DeAndre Jordan

The Rockets acquired forward Robert Covington at the trade deadline, but sacrificed a center after dealing Clint Capela to the Hawks.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Joins 20,000-Point Club in Rockets Win

Russell Westbrook is one of three players in NBA history to tally 20,000 points, 7,000 assists and 6,000 rebounds.

Michael Shapiro

Suns Pummel Sluggish Rockets as Westbrook Sits Out

Phoenix shot 55.8% from the field as the Rockets lost the second game of their back-to-back.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Leads Small-Ball Rockets Past Lakers

Westbrook led all scorers with 41 points while Robert Covington scored 14 in his Rockets' debut.

Michael Shapiro

Morey: Rockets 'Comfortable' With Roster After Trades

The Rockets acquired forwards Robert Covington and Bruno Caboclo before Thursday afternoon's trade deadline.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Acquire Bruno Caboclo in Trade With Grizzlies

Houston received Robert Covington on Tuesday in exchange for Clint Capela, Gerald Green and a first-round pick.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook (Thumb) Active vs. Lakers

Westbrook injured his thumb against New Orleans on Sunday, then sat out vs. Charlotte on Tuesday.

Michael Shapiro

Robert Covington Available for Rockets vs. Lakers

The Rockets acquired Covington and center Jordan Bell from the Timberwolves in a four-team trade on Tuesday.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Acquire Covington, Trade Capela to Hawks

Houston will also reportedly receive forward Jordan Bell in the deal.

Michael Shapiro

