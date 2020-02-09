Rockets guard Eric Gordon is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Jazz due to a bruised lower leg.

Gordon did not play in the second half of Houston's loss to the Suns on Friday. He left the Rockets' bench shortly before the start of the third quarter, and did not return to the floor after a brief walk to the locker room. Gordon's exit was due to "general soreness," per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

The 31-year-old guard carried the Rockets in their last matchup with the Jazz. Gordon scored a career-high 50 points in Utah on Jan. 27, leading Houston to a short-handed victory without Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Gordon banged home six threes and made 16 free throws in Houston's 126-117 victory.

It's been an uneven 2019-20 for Gordon. He underwent knee surgery in November, missing 22 games before returning to the floor on Dec. 29. Gordon is averaging 17.5 points per game since the calendar turned to January, though he's shooting just 33.5% from beyond the arc.

The Rockets should be at full strength outside of Gordon on Sunday. James Harden has played in six straight games after sitting out Houston's back-to-back on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, and Russell Westbrook is active after missing Friday's game due to rest.

Houston has two more games before the All-Star break, beginning with Sunday's contest against the Jazz. The Rockets enter the matchup fifth in the Western Conference at 33–19, just 0.5 games behind Utah for home court in the first round of the playoffs.

Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 6 p.m. CT.