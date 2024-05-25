Ex-Rockets Forward Reveals Reasoning Behind His Departure: 'Strictly NBA Business'
K.J. Martin was the first player Rafael Stone drafted as the Houston Rockets' general manager. Stone acquired the No. 52 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and used it to land the former IMG Academy prospect.
Martin spent the next three seasons as a staple of the Rockets' young roster. However, his tenure with the organization came to an end in July when the Rockets traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers to make room for the number of veterans Stone added ahead of the franchise entering phase II of its rebuilding project.
Martin did not feel any ill feelings amid his departure. Thursday afternoon, the now forward of the Philadelphia 76ers took to social media to reveal that his jettison from Houston was "strictly NBA business."
Martin appeared in 206 games for the Rockets, averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. He scored a career-best 31 points in the Rockets' 130-125 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in March 2023. His play was a testament to the potential that once made former coach Stephen Silas proud of his development during their time together in Houston.
"He was out there just doing what he does," Silas said following Martin's career night against the Grizzlies. "He is an expert at it. He was just so aggressive and attacking the rim. He continues to be consistent, and that is important in his development."
