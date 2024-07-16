Ex-Rockets Point Guard Patrick Beverley Signs With Team in Israel
Former Houston Rockets point guard Patrick Beverley will not be a part of the NBA for the 2024-25 season. As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beverley has signed with the Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
Beverley began the 2023-24 season playing for the Philadelphia 76ers before the franchise traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks in February. There, he played a role in the team's playoff run following the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. He averaged a combined 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 41.7 percent shooting from the field.
Despite being a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009, Beverley began his pro career overseas following his college days at Arkansas.
He spent two seasons overseas before signing with the Rockets in 2013. Beverley became a staple of Houston's success during the early years of James Harden's tenure. He started alongside the future Hall-of-Famer in four of the five seasons they spent together. Beverley averaged 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 291 career games.
In 2014, Beverley notched his first of three All-Defensive Team awards. His highest honor came in 2017 when the league awarded him All-Defensive First Team. However, following the 2016-17 season, the Rockets traded Beverley to the Los Angeles Clippers for Chris Paul.
