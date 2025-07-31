Ex-Rockets Star Joins NBC Sports' Star-Studded Crew
After being traded to the Houston Rockets in 2004, in a deal that sent Steve Francis, Kelvin Cato, and Cuttino Mobley to the Orlando Magic, Tracy McGrady made three consecutive All-Star teams and three All-NBA teams over the next six years in Houston.
The two-time scoring champ and 15-year vet was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, and is regarded as one of the most fluid scorers in the history of the league.
After retirement, McGrady started the Ones Basketball League, which is designed to celebrate the world's best one-on-one players. McGrady will next be joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst in the upcoming 2025-26 season, joining former NBA legends Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, Carmelo Anthony, Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, and Jamal Crawford.
McGrady shared his thoughts on his next career move.
"I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join NBC Sports as the game returns to a network that helped shape so many iconic basketball memories,” said McGrady. “Basketball has given me everything, and I’ve always just tried to give that same energy back. I hope I can bring the same passion, insight, and love for the game that’s driven me since I was a kid, to all who tune in to watch on NBC and Peacock. I couldn’t be more excited to join this team alongside so many others I admire."
Sam Flood, NBC's Executive Producer expressed excitement about McGrady joining the network.
"Tracy has performed at the highest level both on and off the court and has already demonstrated his ability to deliver his unique perspective on air,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “Whether paired with Carmelo, Vince, or both, we’re excited to see how this team of Hall of Famers comes together and breaks down the game.”
As part of McGrady's assignment, he'll work one or more nights each week in the postseason. He previously did TV work at ESPN.