Danny Green Ranks Rockets' Kevin Durant as NBA's Second-Best Scorer of All-Time

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history.

There’s no question about it. No one debates it.

Because there’s no debate to be made.

The Houston Rockets forward ranks seventh all-time in scoring, having just passed Wilt Chamberlain, and has Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Jordan in his sights.

Based on Durant’s 26.1 point average this season, he’ll pass the Dallas Mavericks franchise icon and NBA legend in four more games.

By that same math, he’ll pass Jordan, arguably the game’s greatest player historically, in 32 more games.

All told, Durant has won four scoring titles, all during his time as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s also averaged at least 25 points in 17 consecutive seasons, including this year in Houston.

Which is remarkable, when considering that the streak started in just his second season in the league.

So where exactly does Durant land among the best of the best?

The answer will vary, depending on who you ask.

According to 15-year NBA vet Danny Green, Durant ranks second, behind only Jordan.

The three-time NBA champion explained.

“I’ve got him at number two, right behind Michael Jeffrey Jordan. Because not only is he one of the purest scorers I’ve ever seen.

I might be biased towards the newer generation. It might be a disrespect to some of the older guys.

There’s not many guys that I’ve seen lace them up that can score as pure as him and lasted as long as him. We’ve seen the Tracy McGrady’s, ‘Melo. Those guys were unbelievable scorers. Even James Harden.

KD has done it for a very long time.”

Green expressed his sentiments on the No Fouls Given podcast, alongside NBA champion and 10-time All Star Paul Pierce.

The Pro Basketball Hall of Famer disagreed with Green, specifically as it pertains to ranking Durant over Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

“I can’t put KD over Kobe, though. The amount of 60-point three quarter games I’ve seen.”

Green explained, remaining firm on his stance.

“I put Kobe right behind KD. Kobe had 60-point games but I feel like he had some years where he wasn’t as efficient.

50/40/90.

Kobe is more skilled. [Durant] is also 7-feet, so it’s hard to say. Because to be that skilled at 7-feet, that’s impressive as hell. But he’s more efficient.”

Pierce noted Bryant’s killer mentality as the calculus behind placing Bryant ahead of Durant.

Green clarified his premise.

“Strictly as a scorer, I’m saying he is number two, behind Michael Jeffrey Jordan.”

This season, Durant is averaging 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 52.1 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from three, 89.4 percent from the foul line and 64 percent true shooting.