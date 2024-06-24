Ex-Rockets Superstar Disputes Accuracy of New Hulu Production
Chris Paul arrived to the Houston Rockets in 2017, after a tumultuous six seasons with the LA Clippers. The Clippers organization of the 2010s was so toxic and dysfunctional that it drew the attention of Hollywood's filmmakers, prompting them to produce a Hulu special to capture it all.
The show, titled 'Clipped' airs every Tuesday and has been as advertised.
(We won't talk about the drastically different physical appearances of the actors, in comparison to who they're portraying).
However, the events that are being chronicled may not be as similar to what happened in real life either.
At least according to the aforementioned Paul, who took to the Pat McAfee Show to set the record straight.
"I'm gonna keep it 100 with you. Me and my wife watched the first episode.
And it was kinda cringey. Because you've got somebody who is telling their vantage point. One perspective.
I seen my wife kicking it with Donald Sterling's wife and I was like what? That didn't ever happen.
Being in the production space and knowing how movies work and all of that."
Paul continued.
"People have a job to do, you know? And it's a show."
Paul added that he wasn't contacted regarding the show, adding that he and his former teammates know the ultimate truth of what transpired.
"I have no idea what's going to be on that show, but we lived it and we sort of know the real."
Paul added that he watched the original episode, out of interest, and stated once more that depiction wasn't quite as authentic.
"I watched it, too. Because I was interested in seeing what it was.
When I watched the first episode. I saw that white party that we were at.
It was like a white party. They didn't have a white party when I was there."
Paul played two seasons with the Rockets but was dealt after the 2018-19 season, as there were reports of friction between him and James Harden, the Rockets' franchise player at the time. In addition, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta reportedly wasn't too fond of Paul's contract.
Paul's best chance of winning a championship was arguably the 2017-18 season- his first with the Rockets- although he came eerily close in 2020-21, his first season with the Phoenix Suns.
