Former Champion, All-Star Forward Pushes Back on James Harden's 'Winner' Comments
James Harden's 2023-24 campaign represented his fourth season playing for a team other than the Houston Rockets, and his LA Clippers became the third team he's played for after leaving the Rockets in 2020-21.
Harden was the Clips' third scoring option, behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, yet still managed to average 16.6 points, 8.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 42.8 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from three, 87.8 percent from the foul line, and 61.2 percent true shooting.
Harden's days of being the primary scoring option have ended, by design, but he's still been the leading facilitator in each of his stops post-Houston. Harden's basketball resume includes an MVP, three scoring titles, two assist titles, 10 All-Stars, and seven All-NBA appearances.
By all intents and purposes, Harden is a winner. At least in his mind. He even said as much recently, when he explained how he believes his legacy should be viewed.
Four-time All-Star and 2004 NBA champion Rasheed Wallace responded to Harden’s claims, and vehemently disagreed. Wallace explained how he would personally view Harden instead on 'Sheed and Tyler', which airs on the Underdog Content Network.
I'm gonna remember him for giving another grown man a bag full of honey buns and money. That's what I'm gonna remember him for.
In a bag full of honey buns! Nah, f-k out of here. Nah."
Wallace gave a more serious answer of how Harden will be viewed when all is said and done, in his estimation.
"The biggest thing they're going to remember him for, as far as the kids in this game today, is the side-step...the travel walk...The m-fer could put the ball in the hole."
Wallace was asked exactly what's holding Harden back from being viewed as a winner in his eyes and stated that Harden needs to be willing to take a back seat, while being on a team that's legitimately good enough to win the title (which in many ways Harden has already done).
"He's gotta accept that role. He has to accept that role and he has to go to a team that has a real solid chance of winning it."
Harden will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
