Former Houston Rockets Guard Signs with LA Clippers
Another former Houston Rockets guard is in the move this offseason, as TyTy Washington Jr. has signed a one-year contract with the LA Clippers, as reported by Shams Charania this weekend.
Washington Jr., a former first-round pick, is now on his fourth NBA team in four seasons, as the 2022 draft pick is still trying to find his long-term home in the league.
He played for the Rockets in his rookie season after being drafted with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. That would be his only season in Houston, where he logged 31 games, averaging 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Following his lone year with the Rockets, Washington spent time on both the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns on two-way contracts, logging minutes with both teams' G League affiliates.
His most recent stint came with the Suns, logging 16 games on the main roster, only averaging seven minutes per game, so the opportunities seemed abysmal for the young guard. For the Valley Suns, Washington averaged 22.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.9 rebounds, proving he can be a solid scoring option, just needs the chance to prove his value to a team.
Washington's career averages are 3.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 34.7% from the field and 23.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Now joining the Clippers this season, Washington is only 23, so the room to develop is still there for the 6-foot-3 guard.
Obviously, going to a team that employs James Harden and Bradley Beal, minutes may be hard to come by for the young guard, but if he can prove his worth, then Clippers coach Tyronn Lue may find a way to include the former Kentucky product in his roster.