Three Takeaways As Kevin Durant's Heroics Save Houston Rockets Over Phoenix Suns

Just when it mattered the most, Kevin Durant was there to save the Houston Rockets.

In a nerve-racking finish, Durant's three-pointer lifted the Houston Rockets over the visiting Phoenix Suns with a 100-97 victory on Monday evening.

Receiving the ball for the team's final possession after a timeout, Durant went for an isolation play and pulled up for a go-ahead trey. He drained the shot with 1.1 seconds left that secured the Rockets' escape win, as the entire Toyota Center crowd went crazy.

It was undoubtedly a major play for Durant to send a resounding statement to his former Suns team. With the big-time win, the Rockets improved to 22-11 and have returned to the win column.

Here are the key takeaways of the Rockets' massive win:

1. Kevin Durant Steers Rockets For An Epic Performance And A Finish

Durant was simply spectacular for the Rockets. His heroics were the reason why the franchise went all-in to acquire him in the first place.

In 39 minutes, the Houston superstar went off for 26 points. He shot 9-of-21 from the field and also grabbed 10 key rebounds along with four assists.

After past criticisms out of the team's brutal December, in which they endured embarrassing losses, Durant reintroduced himself as the finisher for the Rockets. And with Alperen Sengun out for at least a week, the future Hall of Famer will be fully ready to embrace pivotal moments of leading this group.

2. Rockets Delivered Impressive 3rd Quarter Comeback

The Rockets were on a shaky spot of potentially taking their second consecutive loss right at the 9:23 mark of the third quarter. The Suns commenced a 9-2 run, which was capped off by Devin Booker's jumper to put themselves up 69-56.

Instead of letting the Suns completely own the momentum, the Rockets retaliated with their own run to tie the game at 78 before the final frame.

Durant, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. deserve credit for leading the team's charge. And this comeback eventually earned a spectacular finish at the crunch time to outlast Phoenix.

3. Still, Houston Needs To Be More Efficient Outside

Durant's clutch triple doesn't change the fact that the Rockets must continue working on their accuracy from beyond the arc.

A significant element for the Rockets tonight has been long-range shooting. The entire team shot 9-37 from the three-point territory, which equates to 24 percent. Durant went 2-of-12 from the outside, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Reed Sheppard went 1-of-4.