Former Rockets Coach Jeff Van Gundy Lands New Job With Los Angeles Clippers
Former Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy is returning to coaching for the first time since taking a near two-decade hiatus. As first reported by ESPN, Van Gundy is joining Ty Lue's coaching staff to become his lead assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Van Gundy will hold his first coaching job after leaving the Houston Rockets at the end of the 2006-07 season. He coached the Rockets for four seasons and posted an 182-146 record, which included three postseason appearances. He was hired in 2003 after Rudy Tomjanovich's departure and a successful seven-year tenure as coach of the New York Knicks.
The Knicks went 248-172 with Van Gundy as coach. During the 1998-99 lockout-shortened season, the Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals, where they lost in five games to the San Antonio Spurs.
Joining the Clippers' coaching staff will be a full-circle moment. Lue played for Van Gundy during the 2004-05 season with the Rockets. He was part of the blockbuster deal that landed Houston Tracy McGrady from the Orlando Magic. Lue played 21 games under Van Gundy before his midseason departure to the Atlanta Hawks.
Van Gundy will also join the Clippers as an NBA champion. Following his jettison from ESPN, Van Gundy took on the role of a senior consultant for the Boston Celtics. Monday night, he won his first NBA championship as the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks to capture their 18th title in franchise history.
