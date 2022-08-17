Rockets Alperen Sengun Shines In Turkey's Victory Over Georgia

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas and the rest of his staff put together an offseason workout program to get a head start on preparation for the 2022-23 campaign. Throughout the summer, several players have given a preview of their enhanced skill-set through social media.

But no player has showcased their improvements in a live five-on-five basketball contest than Alperen Sengun.

On Wednesday, Sengun helped the Turkish national team take a 101-88 win over Georgia during the first game of the 31st Acropolis tournament in Greece. He scored 17 points while connecting on six out of his eight shot attempts, to go along with three rebounds in the victory.

Since the start of offseason training, the Rockets' summer workout program has not been lite. Assistant coach John Lucas has been at the forefront of conducting practices — which have included conditioning, on-court drills and weight training.

"We are working with John Lucas II, and he is crazy," Sengun said in May. "I had to do this practice, and I am starting to feel better. I can train in Turkey. But when I'm training in the states, I am with other NBA players — my teammates."

Cleveland Cavaliers Cedi Osman led Turkey in scoring with a game-high 22 points. He scored 19 points during the first half. Philadelphia 76ers Furkan Korkmaz added to Turkey's victory over Georgia with 18.

