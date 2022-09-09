Skip to main content
Houston Rockets Veteran Boban Marjanovic Has a New Best Friend

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets Veteran Boban Marjanovic Has a New Best Friend

Boban Marjanovic is entering his first season with the Rockets.

As the oldest member of the youth-focused Houston Rockets, 7-3 center Boban Marjanovic won't see the court too much this season. But that doesn't mean he won't play an important role on the team.

Every young team needs some veterans to show the rookies the ropes, and it appears Marjanovic is taking one rookie in particular under his wing.

The Rockets tweeted out a video of an interaction between Marjanovic and Tari Eason, the 17th overall pick in this summer's draft.

"This is my guard right here, best friend," Eason said as he was dapping up Marjanovic.

And Eason might be looking at more than just be Marjanovic's best friend, but replace his old one.

"No more Tobias [Harris]," Eason said as Marjanovic laughed. "Just me and you now."

Earlier in his career while with the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers, Marjanovic had a similar relationship with Tobias Harris ... and social media dubbed them "Bobi and Tobi."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Bobi and Tari" doesn't exactly have the same ring, but the interaction shows why the Rockets are opting to keep Marjanovic on the roster rather than swap him out for a younger player with more potential. Marjanovic has shown a pattern of building strong chemistry in multiple places and has been praised in the past for being a good teammate.

In a 2020 article from The Athletic, Pistons teammate Anthony Tolliver called Marjanovic "the nicest human" he's ever met.

"He’s a special, caring, loving, upbeat guy," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "And he’s a better player than everyone thinks. But you couldn’t ask for a better professional, a better teammate, for sure."

Marjanovic and the Rockets kick off training camp later this month to prepare for the regular season, which begins Oct. 19 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rockets? Click here.

Follow Inside The Rockets on Twitter.

USATSI_18660445
News

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Orlando Magic

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18057746
News

NBA 2K23: Jalen Green Rated As Rockets Best Player

By Coty M. Davis
Jazz
News

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Utah Jazz

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_16937632
News

Growing Gains: Which Young Rockets Player Will Have Best Season?

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_13669574
News

Rockets G League: Vipers Name Kevin Burleson As Head Coach

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17947371
News

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Indiana Pacers

By Coty M. Davis
montrezl harrell
News

Ex-Rockets Montrezl Harrell Signs with 76ers

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_7871687
News

Ex-Rockets Guard Jeremy Lin To Join Loong Lions Of CBA

By Coty M. Davis