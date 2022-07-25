What Would Be Ideal Extension For Rockets Kevin Porter Jr.?

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. held the ball in his hands with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation inside the Capital One Arena in Washington. The Houston Rockets were tied at 111 apiece with the Washington Wizards in a mid-season inter-conference showdown in early January.

If Porter hits the shot, the Rockets will end an eight-game losing streak, their longest since dropping 15 consecutive games at the start of the season. If he missed, Houston would attempt to come away with a win during an overtime contest.

A switch between Wizards' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Raul Neto ensued in Porter drilling a game-winning side-step triple to give the Rockets a 114-111 road victory.

As a player, the shot represented redemption on and off the court. Porter missed a potential game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Lakers in November, and it was his first game back after serving a suspension following a locker room dispute.

Porter's game-winner against the Wizards was a testament to the growth he has experienced since joining the Rockets in January of 2021. And why he deserves a contract extension from Houston.

According to The Athletic on Monday, both representatives are interested in an extension before the 2022-23 season. But what would be a fair extension for both parties?

Porter's draft class of 2019 has seen several prominent players receive max extensions this off-season in Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Darius Garland. Porter will not demand an extension worth over $200 million like his peers, but he is in line to receive a hefty pay raise.

Porter has shown in the past that he possesses All-Star potential. But there has been some skepticism on whether or not Porter will reach his potential in Houston.

Given his talents, the Rockets and Porter could work out a four-year extension worth $60 million, with a player option in the final year.

A contract of this caliber is fair to both parties. For the Rockets, it gives the organization flexibility to continue building their roster without dipping too much into their salary cap, and it's a team-friendly contract that is moveable should Porter's future becomes murky.

For Porter, it's the quintessential contract for a prospect on the verge of reaching new heights in the NBA. It's similar to Dejounte Murray's extension with the San Antonio Spurs in 2019.

Murray, similar to Porter, had shown flashes of an All-Star caliber player early in his career, but an ACL injury played a role in the Spurs' decision not to offer Murray a max extension.

After agreeing to a four-year extension worth $64 million, Murray reached All-Star status two years later.

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If the Rockets cannot come to an extension agreement, Porter will become a restricted free agent in 2023.

In the 61 games played during the 2021-22 campaign, Porter averaged 15.6 points on a career-best 37.5 percent from 3-point range, 6.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and a game-winning go-ahead field goal.

