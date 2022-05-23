How Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. Has Learned From Spurs Dejounte Murray

Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. understands the struggles Dejounte Murray overcame on his way to NBA stardom 10 years ago.

HOUSTON — The 2021-22 campaign was a season of redemption for San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

Two years removed from an ACL injury that kept him out the entire 2018-19 season, Murray began to reach the potential that made the fan base of San Antonio believe he would be the franchise's successor following the departure of Kawhi Leonard.

Murray, who received his first All-Star nod, averaged a career-best 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists while leading the 34-48 Spurs to a play-in tournament appearance.

Murray led the NBA in steals by registering 2.0 per game, but his defensive production resulted in him becoming the second player over the previous 15 years not to make the All-Defensive team after accomplishing the feat.

Falling short of the honor phased Murray a little. But his most significant achievement of the season came from the 10th anniversary of a life-changing experience — making Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. proud to call the Seattle native a brother.

Dejounte Murray Dejounte Murray Dejounte Murray and Kevin Porter Jr.

"That's my brother — blood cannot make us any closer," Porter said when speaking on Murray's first All-Star appearance in February. "I know his background and his story. To see him get the recognition he deserves, I'm just so proud of him."

Porter once described Murray's journey over the last 10 years as a "beautiful story."

Murray shared via Twitter on Friday that he served a month in a juvenile detention center a decade ago. Murray vowed at 15-years-old that he would change his life and never return to jail, but the security guards assured him he would be back.

A year after his release, Murray and Porter developed a brotherhood during their lone season as teammates on Rainier Beach High's varsity basketball team.

Murray graduated from high school to play one season of college basketball at Washington before the Spurs drafted him with the No. 29 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Murray provided a path for Porter to follow en route to his NBA journey. In February, Porter said he would get with Murray in hopes of receiving advice on how to reach his All-Star aspirations soon.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Dejounte Murray Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports Kevin Porter Jr. Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports Kevin Porter Jr.

"To have someone to look up to, him experiencing what he was experiencing, and me being able to learn from that, was definitely making me a believer — more of a believer in myself," Porter said.

"I plan on spending a lot of time with him this offseason to get more tips from him."

Murray and Porter have played five games together in the NBA, with the superior obtaining a 3-2 record.

Porter's best game against Murray took place on Mar. 28 in a Rockets' 123-120 home loss to the Spurs. Porter fell short of a triple-double with 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the loss. He has averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists against Murray for his career.

Murray's testament concluded that the same guards who told him he would return to jail are now asking for pictures and autographs.