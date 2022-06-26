What Can Jabari Smith Bring to Rockets?

The Houston Rockets have a lot to be excited about with No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith.

Smith was regarded as the sixth-best player in the Class of 2021 according to ESPN before spending last season with the Tigers where he was an all-around star, averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1 block.

His length, possessing a 7-2 wingspan, mixed with his ability to stretch the floor, makes Smith a match-up nightmare on both ends.

Beginning with his defense, which could prove to be where Smith makes his impact known right away. Listed at 6-10, and having the ability to guard multiple positions, he has drawn comparisons to Jayson Tatum’s ability on that side of the floor.

His lateral quickness combined with his decision making allows him to stay in front of smaller guards attempting to blow past him. In a league that values a player's basketball IQ when guarding the pick-and-roll; Smith would pass the test with ease, more often than not making the correct read and being patient.

This patient mentality is shown even more on offense, as he’s never in a hurry to take a bad shot or force a tough pass. Smith has an elite jabstep, especially in the high post which allows for him to create just enough separation to rise up and sink a fifteen foot jumper. Outside of his elite midrange game, he shot the three at one of the highest clips in the nation at 42 percent on 5.5 attempts per game

His finishing around the rim and adding weight are areas that scouts have addressed need improvements, which will come as the season progresses and Smith receives NBA level training.

If the Rockets do select who many regard as the most complete player in this year's draft, Houston’s promising young core would be receiving a major upgrade.