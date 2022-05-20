Skip to main content

WATCH: Jabari Smith sits down with ESPN NBA Draft expert

It's easy to be impressed with Auburn basketball star Jabari Smith.

The more someone watches Jabari Smith, the easier it is to fall in love with his game and to respect him as a basketball player. 

The future lottery pick and potential number one pick sat down with ESPN NBA Draft expert Mike Schmitz to talk about his game. Schmitz has been impressed with Smith all season long but he tweeted out a conversation that they had while on the air during the NBA combine in Chicago earlier this week. 

His caption for the tweet was "What makes Jabari Smith the potential top pick? I broke it down with him at the NBA Combine in Chicago. Always so impressed with Jabari every time we sit down. Professional approach to the game at just 19."

Then he plays some tape for Smith and they break down what he saw and what he was thinking during the plays. 

After the NBA Lottery earlier this week, it looks like Smith will either play for the Orlando Magic or the Oklahoma City Thunder. Many experts predict that Smith will be the first overall pick in the NBA Draft and play for the Magic but several mock drafts have him being selected with the second pick. If Smith is not the first pick, it will more than likely be Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga. 

The NBA Draft is Thursday, June 23rd. 

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
