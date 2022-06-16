Draft Prospect Keegan Murray Believes Rockets Will Help With Versatility

NBA draft prospect Keegan Murray believes his versatility could take a major step by joining the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are in a prime position to come out of the 2022 NBA Draft with the best collection of talent. Following the trade that sent Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, Houston has the most draft capital of any team with three first-round picks.

There is a general sense that the Rockets will take Duke's Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 pick. But should there be a change of plans, the Rockets will have a chance to land another versatile forward in Keegan Murray.

A projected top-five pick, Murray believes his on-court attributes are suited for Houston.

"They [the Rockets] have a really young corp," Murray said when speaking to the media Thursday afternoon. "They’ve built for the future. Plugging me into their culture and what they do, I think will help me with my versatility."

"They have a lot of guys on the wing, a lot of different guys that can play different positions. I think they are trending in the right direction."

Murray's draft stock exploded following a successful sophomore season at Iowa. He averaged a career-best 23.5 points while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from behind the arc.

The Rockets can benefit from Murray's talents, given their needed enhancements in the frontcourt. Power forward is his primary position, but the Rockets could utilize Murray as a point-forward with his skill set as a ball-handler who can create for himself.

Murray proved that he could be more of a scorer throughout the 2021-22 college basketball season by averaging 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across the 35 games played.

Murray revealed that he met with several draft lottery teams but did not specify whether or not he held a pre-draft workout with the Rockets.

