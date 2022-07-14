HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are down a guard entering Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas. The Rockets lost Josh Christopher following Monday's 97-84 victory over the San Antonio Spurs due to a hip injury.

Could there now be a need for some brotherly love?

The Rockets have three guards remaining on their summer league roster, with Daishen Nix, TyTy Washington and Trevor Hudgins left to fill Christopher's void. But Christopher's absence could give way to Eron Gordon receiving his first minutes of summer league play.

Houston signed Gordon to a minicamp roster spot in July. He remained with the team during their summer league play inside the Thomas & Mack Center but has since recorded three consecutive DNPs.

"It's special for my family," Gordon said following the Rockets' summer league practice on July 5. "There are not too many times two brothers will be playing on a professional sports team. It's a special moment for the Gordon family."

Gordon said the opportunity to play for the Rockets came about after joining his brother, Eric Gordon, for off-season workouts inside Houston's practice facility. He impressed the coaches, who were observing from afar, which resulted in the franchise offering Gordon a summer league audition.

Gordon, who has played point guard for the majority of his career, described his playstyle as similar to Eric’s — meaning his on-court contributions could provide the Rockets with a three-level scoring threat who can defend as a reserve.

"There is a reason why my brother has been in the league for so long and has had success," Gordon said. "He has told me to be an every-day guy. And not to get too high or low throughout my career."

With vying for a pro basketball career of his own, Gordon says there is no pressure trying to live up to the sibling-issue expectations.

Gordon appeared in 143 collegiate games for the Seton Hall Pirates and Alparaiso Beacons. He scored a career-best 20 points while leading the Beacons to an 87-72 road victory over the High Point Panthers. Gordon shot 77.8 percent from the field while connecting on six out of eight triples in a win.

Coach Rick Higgins will continue to start Nix and Washington in the backcourt, while Hudgins could take the helm as Houston's sixth man, given the projected change in the starting lineup.

While trying to replace the 26.8 minutes Christopher averaged during summer league play, though, there could be playing time available for Eron Gordon on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

