Josh Christopher's Injury Hampers Summer League Growth With Rockets

Before the Houston Rockets ruled him out due to an injured hip, Josh Christopher spent the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament improving on major on-court flaws.

HOUSTON — Josh Christopher loves to play basketball. The Houston Rockets did not have a tough time getting Christopher to admit to a two-year summer league commitment before he signed his rookie contract as the No. 24 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

"You guys know how I am," Christopher said. "I want to play. If you ask me to play basketball — I'll play basketball."

But when the Rockets compete in their fourth contest of the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Christopher will be watching from the sidelines of the Thomas & Mack Center. A hip injury prematurely ended Christopher's summer league play in Las Vegas.

The untimely injury not only will prevent Christopher from playing the game he loves, but a bruised hip will interfere with his ability to enhance his on-court production ahead of his sophomore season in Houston.

The opportunity to represent the Rockets during summer league play thrilled Christopher. Summer League was a chance for Christopher to dive deep into the on-court attributes he worked on inside the Rockets' practice facility for most of the off-season.

"For me, being a second-year player, all my life, I've been playing ball freely," he said. "To be in the NBA, I now get the chance to pull back. Learn and grow. Anytime I get the chance to play basketball, I am gaining and growing. To create chemistry while learning from my teammates means everything."

Christopher had several objectives he wanted to focus on during his time in Las Vegas but finding a balance between being aggressive and staying under control was most important.

Christopher's aggressiveness led to the 21-year-old guard averaging a team-best 19.6 points on 40.1 percent shooting from the field. His mentality to attack the basket or knock down a mid-range jumper is why Christopher will have more responsibilities placed on his shoulders as a reserve next season.

Coach Rick Higgins has been fond of Christopher's aggressiveness but believes he must improve his decision-making to achieve the next level of growth.

Distributing the ball whether than forcing a shot with his aggressiveness is something Higgins has been working on since last season.

"Something I always tell Josh, 'being aggressive is not shooting, being aggressive is putting pressure on the defense,'" Higgins said. "The more heat he puts on the paint, the more the defense will collapse, and the ball will find someone open.

"Anyone who knows basketball knows that if you are shooting over two sets of hands, it is probably not the best decision. For Josh, it's not about how many shots he can get, but about what shots are best for the Rockets."

Christopher has admitted to having tunnel vision in the past. But it's an on-court flaw where Higgins has noticed some improvements.

During a 90-88 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday evening, Christopher committed a turnover at the 3:19 mark of the second quarter after passing the ball out of bounds. Christopher said he thought a shooter was open in the corner when attacking downhill.

Christopher's pass attempt, despite the turnover, was proof of his growth as a willing facilitator. His play against the Thunder was his best performance distributing the ball while finishing with five assists. He also added a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Watching the Rockets close out their summer league schedule the next few days will be difficult for Christopher, given his passion for the game. But the past week in Las Vegas has provided him with a framework of what still needs improvements ahead of next season.

