Nerves Got The Best Of Jabari Smith Jr. In Rockets Loss To Magic

Jabari Smith Jr. admitted nerves got the best of him during the Houston Rockets summer league loss to the Orlando Magic.

LAS VEGAS — Jabari Smith Jr. did not have a memorable performance during his unofficial welcome to the NBA.

On Thursday night in the Thomas & Mack Center, Smith recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists during the Houston Rockets' 91-77 defeat to the Orlando Magic to open their summer league opener.

Paolo Banchero, who the Magic took with the top overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, outplayed Smith in the win. He notched 17 points, six assists, and four rebounds in 25 minutes.

Coach Rick Higgins admitted after the game that he could have done a better job creating a game plan to get Smith more involved in the offense. But Smith put his lackluster performance on himself.

Smith said he was nervous at the start of the game but found his rhythm following a subpar first-half performance.

"I felt like I could have been more involved in the offense just off of me," Smith said following the loss. "Finding ways to get involved in the offense will come following the more I learn the system. I feel like I was involved for the most part. I have to make open shots and crash the glass more moving forward"

Smith scored seven of his point-total during the second half of the game when he felt more relaxed. Shooting a pair of elbow-jumpers played a role in Smith finding a slight rhythm within the offense.

In addition to his inefficient night on the offensive end, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year winner mentioned he could have done a better job using his voice on the defensive end.

He acknowledged fatigued played a role in his defensive struggles during the second half, where he failed to communicate.

Huggins vowed Smith has the talent and work ethic to improve his play moving forward, but he added it's a collective effort to help Houston's lottery pick play up to expectations.

"It was Jabari's first game of his career, and he is going to be better," Higgins said. "When we watch the game film tomorrow, he is going to see things that will help him play better as well."

Smith and the Rockets will attempt to win their first game of the 2K23 Summer League NBA tournament on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

"He has a poise about him that is well beyond his years," coach Stephen Silas said during an interview with ESPN. "His defense is good (tonight). He's trying to find his way offensively, which is natural for the first time here ever on the floor with his teammates."

