Rockets Pinstripe City Jerseys Forever Associated With Steve Francis

Another year of the Remix City edition jerseys will bring back more memories of Houston Rockets former All-Star point guard Steve Francis.

HOUSTON — Following an appearance on The Lager Line podcast, the Houston Rockets chief marketing and strategy officer Julian Duncan announced that the team will retain its City edition uniforms for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign. 

The city edition jerseys paid homage to the Rockets championship teams while showing respect to the ball club of the mid-2000s. But the uniform, dubbed "The Remix", became a fan favorite as the jerseys featured a navy blue base and the iconic silver pinstripes of the late-1990s. 

Although Hakeem Olajuwon introduced the pinstripe jerseys during his twilight years playing for the Rockets, the uniform became a quintessential piece of Houston sports history by three-time NBA All-Star Steve Francis.

"It definitely makes me feel old but at the same time, I remember how happy I was to put that uniform on," Francis said on Dec. 3. "Going up to the dunk contest and All-Star games while representing Houston, it brings back a lot of memories."

Given that the Rockets are still in the premature stages of its rebuild, it's fitting that the organization has retained the pinstripe jerseys for another season.

Similar to the Rockets' current young corps, Francis donned the jersey while Houston went through an identical transition following the end of the Olajuwon era. 

Francis arrived in Houston at 22 years old following a trade from the then-Vancouver Grizzlies. He said during his rookie campaign, Coach Rudy Tomjanovich’s most prominent teaching was to allow him to learn from his mistakes while on the floor of the Compaq Center.

An experience Kevin Porter Jr. can relate to as the starting point guard playing under coach Stephen Silas' stewardship.

“As a point guard, everyone has to be happy, and that is the biggest lesson I learned during my rookie season," he said. "I learned I had to be the coach out on the court. I also learned that it is important to play defense. Try to go out there and get some steals and other important defensive tactics."

Francis played five seasons as a member of the Rockets before being traded to the Orlando Magic in 2004 for Tracy McGrady. He averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds while playing for the Rockets from 1999-2004.

Francis joined Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Grant Hill as the only players in history to average at least 15 points, five assists, and five rebounds in their first five seasons.

