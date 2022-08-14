Rockets Expecting Consistency From Kevin Porter Jr. Next Season

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. had an up and down year with the Houston Rockets last season. The 2021-22 campaign began as a slow one for Porter, who faced his fair share of struggles as a full-time point guard.

Through the first 20 games of the season, Porter ranked near the top of the league in turnovers. He averaged 4.3 turnovers while pouring in 13.3 points on 35.6 percent shooting from the field and 30.3 percent from behind the arc.

But similar to his backcourt mate in Jalen Green, Porter began to find his strive after the All-Star break. He went on to average 19.0 points on 43.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.0 percent from behind the arc. Porter's second-half play also saw an improvement in taking care of the ball, where he averaged 2.5 turnovers during the final 22 games.

Porter's play to close out his second season with the Rockets has left many wondering what's in store for the 21-year-old prospect ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. But coach Stephen Silas believes his play will become more consistent in year three.

"At the beginning, it was about allowing him to make mistakes and learning from those mistakes,” Silas said during his guest appearance on the Matt Thomas Show on Wednesday. "It hurt us, at times. But he grew, as a result.

"I want him to be aggressive, put pressure on the defense, and use all the gifts that he has. Then, learn from those, and be able to take care of the ball more."

Porter's third season with the Rockets will be the most important year of his young NBA career. A season of great on-court production could not only result in a massive payday, but a successful 2023 campaign could lead to Porter extending his career in Houston.

Porter is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will become a restricted free agent next offseason. But according to The Athletic, both representatives are interested in an extension before the start of next season.

