Former Rockets Assistant Coach Jeff Hornacek Joins Jazz Coaching Staff

HOUSTON — Former Houston Rockets assistant coach Jeff Hornacek is back with the Utah Jazz.

Thursday afternoon, the Jazz announced that Hornacek is one of four assistants joining Will Hardy’s coaching staff during the 2022-23 season. The Jazz hired Hardy in June following an eight-year stint with Quin Snyder.

Hornacek rejoins the franchise after serving as an assistant coach under Tyrone Corbin from 2011-13. Hornacek left Stephen Silas' coaching staff in May, alongside Will Weaver. He joined the Rockets as an assistant after a two-year stint as head coach of the New York Knicks.

Two months following the departures of Hornacek and Weaver, the Rockets added a trio of coaches to Silas' staff in July. As first reported by Fox 26 Houston, the Rockets hired Mahmoud Abdelfattah, Mike Batiste and Lionel Hollins as Silas' assistant coaches.

With the hiring of Abdelfattah, Batiste and Hollins, Silas' coaching staff still includes John Lucas, Rick Higgins, and DeSagana Diop.

Prior to his coaching career, Hornacek played 15 seasons in the NBA. Despite becoming an All-Star in 1992 with the Phoenix Suns, Hornacek is best remembered for the seven years he spent playing for the Jazz from 1994-2000.

Hornacek played a significant role in helping Utah become a western conference powerhouse during the late 1990s.

He appeared in 477 career games for the Jazz, where he averaged 14.4 points on 42.8 percent shooting from the field. His jersey was retired by the Jazz in November of 2002 following his retirement.

