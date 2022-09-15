Rockets Former Guard Chris Paul Reacts To Robert Sarver Suspension

HOUSTON — The reception around the one-year suspension and $10 million fine of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has not been good.

Several current and former players took to social media to express their displeasure with the NBA's ruling against Sarver, which includes Houston Rockets one-time point guard Chris Paul.

"I don't have the right to take away his team," commissioner Adam Silver said. "I don't want to rest on that legal point because of course there could be a process to take away someone's team in this league.

"It's very involved, and I ultimately made the decision that it didn't rise to that level. To me, the consequences are severe here on Mr. Sarver."

In a series of tweets Wednesday evening, Paul expressed his disappointment by stating that Sarver's actions were "unacceptable" and should be "never repeated."

Sarver was under investigation for making demeaning and inappropriate comments about women within the Suns' organization. Sarver was additionally accused of making racist comments toward former Suns head coach Earl Watson in 2016.

The situation surrounding Sarver isn't Paul's first rodeo playing under an owner accused of derogatory actions.

In 2014, Paul was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers during the infamous scandal regarding Donald Sterling. The NBA banned Sterling for life with a $2.5 million fine following an investigation into alleged racist comments.

Other NBA players who showed their displeasure for Sarver are Jamal Crawford, LeBron James and Kendrick Perkins.

