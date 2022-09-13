Kevin Porter Jr. Excited For Rockets Off-Season Growth

HOUSTON — Despite being in the league since 2019, Houston Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. said this off-season has been the best of his career.

Porter had an opportunity to stick to an off-season schedule for the first time, which featured him spending the bulk of his summer working out alongside teammates inside the Rockets' practice facility.

"We have been together for a couple of months now, and all I have been able to see is growth," Porter said. "The new guys have been learning fast. And I've been learning fast. It's been a great off-season."

Porter's off-season developments have not increased his individual expectations for the 2022-23 season. But he is most excited about the growth the Rockets will take as a team.

Coach Stephen Silas has had a genuine appreciation for the players who have dedicated their off-season in hopes of lifting Houston from basketball purgatory next year. The Rockets ended the 2021-22 campaign with the league's worst record at 20-62.

Since the 2022 NBA Draft, rookies Tari Eason, Jabari Smith and TyTy Washington have joined the Rockets' off-season program.

"They have fit right in," Porter said. "When camp begins, they will not have to fit into anything. When the season begins, it's all about getting more reps."

The Rockets' off-season training program has not been lite. Assistant coach John Lucas has been at the forefront of conducting practices — which have included conditioning, on-court drills and weight training.

