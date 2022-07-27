HOUSTON — Jaylen Brown's relationship with the Boston Celtics is starting to show signs of fragility.

Monday morning, ESPN reported that the Celtics offered the Brooklyn Nets a trade package for Kevin Durant centered around Brown. The first-time All-Star expressed his displeasure on Twitter. And according to Bleacher Report, league executives believe the Celtics are fumbling their relationship with Brown.

Brown has two years left on his current contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. The Celtics have time to repair their relationship with their budding star. But Brown could be intolerant given the number of times Boston tried to flip his services for another All-Star player.

If Brown doesn't sign an extension in Boston over the next 24 months, the Houston Rockets could be a potential destination.

The Rockets are still in the early stages of their rebuilding project but should be in a better situation come the 2024 off-season. Should the development of their young corps continue on an upward path, a player of Brown's caliber could be enough to elevate Houston from a fringe playoff team to championship contention.

At 27 years old at the time of his free agency, Brown will be at the peak of his prime and would be in line for a max contract. If they don't squander their cap space next off-season, Houston would have enough money to offer Brown the max.

The Rockets currently have 10 players on the books by July of 2024, making a little over $53.0 million. With the anticipation of Houston reaching an extension with Kevin Porter Jr. this summer, the Rockets would be up to 11 contracts making a projected $71.0 million.

Brown's pending free agency will occur during the same summer the Rockets will likely sign Jalen Green to a rookie extension. But given that Green is in line to make $12.4 million during the 2024-25 campaign, his extension will not hinder the Rockets' ability to land a high-profile free agent.

With Green on the verge of a five-year $205 million extension, the Rockets will have enough room to carry two max contracts under the NBA's projected $143.0 million by 2025.

Brown will be a top-tier free agent by 2024. Outside of a 33-year-old Kawhi Leonard, he could be the second-most sought-after free agent on the open market. Leonard has a $48.7 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers for the following season.

The Celtics could have a daunting task ahead to mend their relationship with Brown if the franchise intends to retain his services beyond the 2023-24 campaign.

Boston's pursuit of Durant is one of several moments Brown found himself amid trade rumors as a member of the Celtics. Per WEEI 93.7, Brown will presumably not re-sign with the Celtics when his contract expires in 2024.

