Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Sees All-Defensive Team Contributions As Rookie

Jabari Smith Jr. is hoping to have a major impact on the Houston Rockets' defense as a rookie.

HOUSTON — Outside of a 19-point performance in a win over the San Antonio Spurs Monday evening, Jabari Smith Jr.'s best production during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament has been his play on the defensive side of the ball.

Smith has averaged 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks through three summer league contests and has established himself as Houston's defensive anchor ahead of his official NBA debut in October.

Smith will have a huge impact on the Rockets' improvements on defense next season. And prior to his rookie campaign, Smith has his eyes set on more than becoming Houston's best defensive player.

"I’ve got a lot of time to prepare, and a lot of time to get my body stronger," Smith told Taylor Rooks in an interview with Bleacher Report on Wednesday. "I’ve got a lot of time to mature and learn more about this game. By the time this season starts, I feel like I should be All-Defensive Team caliber, from day one."The Rockets finished the 2021-22 season ranked as the league's worst defensive team but constructed a foundation for Smith to enhance next season. Post-All-Star break, Houston produced a 116.2 defensive net rating, which was signs of improvements to coach Stephen Silas.

"One of the main things I wanted to do this season, especially after the All-Star Break was to improve our defense," Silas said on April 11. "We were 21st in defense after the break, which was a big jump from being 30th for most of the season, and I am proud of that."

Smith described his defense as a nightmare for his opponents but mentioned he has to get stronger and quicker to reach the pinnacle of his defensive potential.

